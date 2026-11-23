The Los Angeles Dodgers and nine-year MLB pitcher Robert Stephenson have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic’s Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal.

“The #Dodgers have signed right-hander Robert Stephenson to a minor-league deal, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal,” Woo wrote on X. “Was previously with the Angels, but missed all of 2026 after undergoing elbow surgery. An intriguing add as the club focuses on bolstering depth.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign RHP Robert Stephenson

As Woo noted, Stephenson missed the entire 2026 season. He underwent ligament and flexor tendon repair surgery in April.

Stephenson signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2024 season. He missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and made just 12 appearances in 2025 due to nerve irritation, per MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger.

Looking at New Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Robert Stephenson’s MLB Career

The Cincinnati Reds selected Stephenson with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft out of Alhambra High School in Martinez, Calif.

The right-hander made his big-league debut with the Reds in 2016. He became a full-time reliever in the 2019 season.

After the 2020 season, the Reds traded Stephenson and center fielder Jameson Hannah to the Colorado Rockies for right-handers Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams.

The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment in Aug. 2022. The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed the righty off waivers.

On June 2, 2023, the Pirates traded Stephenson to the Tampa Bay Rays for shortstop Alika Williams.

He became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season and then signed his three-year deal with the Angels.

Over his nine-year MLB career, Williams has posted a 4.59 ERA with 416 strikeouts and 162 walks in 374 1/3 innings.

He had a 3.10 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 16 walks over 52 1/3 innings in 2023 before signing with the Angels.