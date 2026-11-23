One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the epic fall-off of New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown is whether or not his chronic knee issues date back to his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2022 season.

One of the only people who can confirm or deny whether any of this is true is current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who was the Titans head coach when Brown was traded to the Eagles in exchange for a 1st-round pick in 2022.

It was also Vrabel who gave up a 2028 1st-round pick and a conditional 2027 5th-round pick to get Brown from the Eagles on June 1, only to see him miss 6 of 10 games so far, with just 11 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns.

Brown is currently out with a hamstring issue with no set date for his return.

Appearing on The Greg Hill Show, Vrabel was asked if a report was true that he’d been told Brown only had “2 years left” in 2022 before more serious knee issues started to arise, and that’s why the Titans dealt him to the Eagles.

“No, the owner didn’t want to pay A.J. Brown 25 million dollars,” Vrabel said. “That’s what it was. He went to Philly, and I mean, A.J. has participated in quite a handful of games; and has missed a few since he went to Philly.”

Brown signed a 3-year, $96 million contract extension with the Eagles before the 2024 season, running through 2029.

Claims of Injury Issues for Brown Seem to Hold Up

A look at Brown’s 4 seasons in Philadelphia seems to support reports that his knee issues were known before he left Tennessee.

Brown was dominant in his first 2 seasons with the Eagles and didn’t miss a game — he had over 1,400 receiving yards each year and scored 18 touchdowns.

In 2024, Brown had 1,079 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns, missed 4 games, and earned his third consecutive All-Pro nod and a Super Bowl win.

In 2025, he had 1,003 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns, missing 2 games before the Eagles forced an offseason trade to the Patriots — a move that incurred about $43 million in dead cap money for the Eagles across the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Brown’s Knee Issues Killed Trade to Rams

NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed on The Bill Simmons Podcast that the Los Angeles Rams were initially willing to trade for Brown in a package deal that would have sent draft picks and wide receiver Davante Adams to the Eagles, but eventually backed out.

The reason? Injury concerns over Brown’s supposedly balky knee.

“The Rams told Adams they were going to trade him for a long time, and they really wanted A.J. Brown, but they backed away because they were worried about Brown’s knee,” Pelissero said on August 18. “Which were some of the same concerns when (Brown) was traded from Tennessee (to the Eagles in 2022).”