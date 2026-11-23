Monday morning featured some confusing quarterback news for the Michigan Wolverines.

One moment, it sounded like Bryce Underwood would indeed be the starter on Saturday for “The Game” at Ohio State.

But soon after, news of an Underwood injury emerged, and now it’s hard to know exactly what to think.

We’ll break down what we know so far.

Kyle Whittingham on Bryce Underwood

The first thing to take place on Monday was head coach Kyle Whittingham’s media availability.

When Whittingham spoke to reporters, he made it sound like Underwood would be the starting quarterback on Saturday.

“Bryce is the guy,” Whittingham told reporters. “Bryce is the guy and Tommy (Carr) is number two and, barring any unforeseen … getting dinged up in practice or something like that, that’s how it’ll be.”

Underwood was the starter on Saturday in Michigan’s upset win over previously unbeaten UCLA, and he threw the game-winning two-point conversion.

Carr has started this season, too, so he’d at least bring some experience to Columbus. But at least how Whittingham tells it, Underwood is good to go.

Bryce Underwood Injury Update

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports wrote this on X (formerly Twitter) soon after Whittingham’s media time was done:

“Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is dealing with a lower body injury coming out of the Wolverines’ win over UCLA that has his status in question heading into the team’s game against Ohio State this weekend, sources tell @CBSSports.”

So maybe Underwood isn’t a sure thing for Saturday?

There are a couple of possibilities at play here. Whittingham could’ve been withholding information. Zenitz’s report may be missing some context.

Either way, there will be further attention on Underwood’s status as the week goes along. Fans will want to know whether he’ll be good to go for what Michigan is hoping could be a resounding rivalry win to end the regular season.

The drop-off from Underwood to Carr may not be major at this point, but uncertainty wouldn’t help the cause leading into The Game.

Underwood’s status has officially turned into a big storyline this week.