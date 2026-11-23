The Los Angeles Lakers may finally get an opportunity to pursue a familiar trade target without looking far beyond their own city.

Derrick Jones Jr., the athletic wing previously linked to the Lakers, could become available as the LA Clippers prepare to sell veteran players before the Feb. 11 trade deadline.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that the Clippers have moved toward an all-veteran starting lineup, partly in anticipation of potential trade interest.

Jones, Rui Hachimura, Brook Lopez and Max Strus have joined Darius Garland in the starting unit.

The decision could have significant implications for the Lakers, whose 14-3 start has not eliminated questions about their wing defense and rebounding.

Derrick Jones Jr. Could Become Available to Lakers

According to Stein, the Clippers are widely viewed as one of the league’s likely sellers after a disappointing start.

Their willingness to make moves stems partly from the NBA’s September salary-cap circumvention sanctions, which cost the franchise five first-round draft picks.

Recovering draft assets has become increasingly important.

Jones is among several veterans on expiring contracts who could attract interest.

The 29-year-old forward is earning $10.5 million this season, making him a potentially affordable target compared with some of the league’s established starting forwards.

He has averaged approximately 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while providing the defensive versatility that made him valuable during Dallas’ 2024 NBA Finals run.

Jones also has an established connection with Luka Doncic.

The two were teammates in Dallas, where Jones frequently defended opposing scorers while Doncic carried the offensive workload.

That familiarity would be valuable in Los Angeles.

However, Stein did not report that the Lakers and Clippers have opened negotiations involving Jones.

Jovan Buha Urges Lakers to Prioritize Starting Wing

The possibility of Jones becoming available arrives days after Lakers insider Jovan Buha questioned whether acquiring another backup center should be Los Angeles’ top priority.

Speaking on his “Buha’s Block” podcast, Buha argued that a starting-caliber wing could provide greater postseason value.

His reasoning centered on playing time.

With Walker Kessler expected to handle heavy minutes, another center might play only eight to 12 minutes in certain playoff matchups.

A dependable starting wing could contribute more than 30.

“I just think the PJ Washington minutes have such a greater impact,” Buha said, referring to the Dallas Mavericks forward as an example.

Buha believes the Lakers ultimately need both a stronger wing and another center.

Jones could address the first concern, particularly his ability to defend multiple positions alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Lakers Face Obstacles in Potential Clippers Trade

Acquiring Jones would not be straightforward.

The Lakers possess only three tradable second-round picks, according to Stein, limiting their ability to outbid other contenders.

They would also need to assemble a salary-matching package for Jones’ $10.5 million contract.

A deal involving two Los Angeles franchises would add another layer of complexity, particularly with both teams competing in the Western Conference.

Still, Jones’ expiring contract could make the Clippers more receptive to an offer built around draft compensation.

The Lakers have already shown they can win with their current roster.

But with Rob Pelinka promising to remain active before the deadline, Jones’ potential availability presents an intriguing opportunity to strengthen a team with championship ambitions.