The New York Yankees could cut costs effectively by shipping one of their starting pitchers to the Athletics.

In return, an MLB writer suggests targeting one of the Athletics’ infielders.

Let’s pull back the curtains on his proposal.

Yankees’ Carlos Rodón Named Fit for Athletics

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report revealed his latest trade pitch for New York, sending 33-year-old Carlos Rodón to the Athletics.

In return, he names infielder Zach Gelof a viable return.

“Let’s start by clarifying that the only motivation for the Yankees to trade Carlos Rodón would be a legitimate need to shed payroll, so don’t expect him to hit the trade block this offseason under normal circumstances,” Reuter wrote.

“He [Rodón] has two years remaining on his six-year, $162 million deal, which means he would give the Athletics the proven veteran ace they are lacking without representing a massive long-term commitment.”

He added, “The Yankees including some cash might be necessary to maximize their return, and contributing $10 million each in 2027 and 2028 would still represent a solid salary dump.”

It’s clear what Rodón could offer the Athletics, but what would Gelof bring to the Bronx?

Yankees Would Fill Infield Gap

The Yankees need some upgrades around the diamond, and 27-year-old Gelof could slide right in.

Now, he’s certainly not the most reliable infielder out there, but he did wrap up his 2026 campaign hitting .256/.322/.475 with a .797 OPS and 22 homers through 30 games.

Throughout the season, he smacked 16 doubles, two triples and 55 RBIs.

He’s a versatile player, but the only thing truly consistent about him is his inconsistency.

He has four years of Major League Baseball experience under his belt, each having been with the Athletics.

The organization selected him with the No. 60 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft.

He went on to make his debut on July 14, 2023.

While this trade pitch is, of course, entirely hypothetical, if New York feels like making a push on Gelof by trading Rodón, they’d be saving their pockets and potentially bolstering their infield: a win-win situation.