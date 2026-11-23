The Atlanta Falcons were on a bye this past weekend, but they still won and lost.

Entering Sunday’s games, Atlanta was last in the NFC South at 3-7. But when the day ended, the Falcons moved up to third after the New Orleans Saints suffered a 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons and Saints are 3-7, but Atlanta has the tiebreaker since the team beat New Orleans earlier this year. So the Falcons gained some ground on the division race, which they are still in despite being four games below .500.

But Atlanta lost a little bit of ground, as the team is now two games behind the Carolina Panthers (5-5). On Sunday, Carolina beat the Baltimore Ravens 35-33 and gained a half-game lead over Atlanta and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7).

Falcons Have to Win Now to Claim NFC South

But can the Falcons turn things around and make a push to win the division?

They have seven games remaining, and three of the seven opponents have winning records (Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Cleveland Browns). The next four are the three divisional opponents (Panthers, Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and the Washington Commanders.

If the Falcons want to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017, they need more from QB Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons have lost the last three games, and Penix has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions during that span.

“We’re not out yet,” Penix said of the Falcons’ playoff chances, per Matt Urben of Falcons Wire. “We’ve just got to win. If we don’t win, we’re not going to win the division. We’ve got to win each and every week. We got seven games left, and we got to win.”

Kevin Stefanski Says Falcons Will Learn From Their Mistakes

Falcons have a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, and he was brought in after leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs twice in six seasons. After the Falcons lost to the Chiefs in Week 10, Stefanski took responsibility for the team’s struggles.

“The responsibility falls on me,” Stefanski said, per Will McFadden of the team’s official website. “All of this falls on me. So, I’ll take responsibility for everything that goes on in this football team. We all have to be better; that’s the truth. We will all learn from it. We’re not going to hide from it. Going to own it and make corrections.”