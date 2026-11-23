The New England Patriots still have a decision to make about Drake Maye and injured reserve.

Mike Vrabel didn’t announce a move Monday. Asked about the balance involved in placing his quarterback on IR, the Patriots coach left the question open.

“I think that’s a good balance. I’m not really sure… Want to try to give him every opportunity that that we can to to be back at some point in time,” Vrabel said, according to Patriots Wire’s Sophie Weller.

Maye has a fractured right fibula. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that he will miss at least six weeks, with a possible return depending on his recovery and how long New England’s season lasts.

Patriots’ IR Limits Complicate Drake Maye Decision

An IR move would clear space on the 53-man roster while Maye recovers. It would also require New England to use a return designation before bringing him back.

Those designations are scarce.

As ESPN reported, New England had used five of its eight regular-season return designations. Two more appeared earmarked for guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and receiver Romeo Doubs.

Presuming both return, that would mean one for Maye or another injured teammate. A.J. Brown has also faced a potential prolonged absence because of a hamstring injury.

Keeping Maye on the active roster would preserve a designation if he returns. The cost would be carrying a player who can’t help on Sundays while the team works through other injuries.

IR itself doesn’t automatically end a player’s season. The Patriots have explained the minimum four-game absence for a player who goes on the list.

The harder query for Maye is if the club would have a return designation available when he’s healthy.

Vrabel Doesn’t Shut Down Maye’s Return

Vrabel’s answer provided no firm return date. It also stopped short of saying the Patriots had felt strongly or not about injured reserve.

Rapoport’s six-week report puts any comeback late in the season. New England would need medical clearance and enough season remaining for a return to matter.

Maye suffered the injury during the Patriots’ Nov. 15 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. New England entered its bye at 5-5, with Tommy DeVito taking over at quarterback.

The Patriots now have to prep to win without Maye while deciding how to handle his roster spot.

In the end, Vrabel’s stated aim is to give him a chance to return.