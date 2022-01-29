Falcons Sign Ex-Steelers, Bears Versatile Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons added some much-needed help to their offensive line this week by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers guard, Rashaad Coward, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported.

Coward brings versatility to the Falcons’ roster, having played at multiple positions, including defensive end.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Coward Went Undrafted in 2017

Coward, 27, went undrafted out of Old Dominion but what signed by the Chicago Bears following the 2017 draft.

The 6-foot-5, 326-pound defensive end spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad and was elevated for just one game in Week 14 against the Bengals.

He re-signed with the Bears for 2018, but this time as an offensive lineman. Coward found more success on the offensive side of the ball and started 10 games in 2019 at right guard after Kyle Long was sidelined with a season-ending injury. He returned in 2020 for five more starts in the Windy City.

Just this past season, Coward split his time playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. He played only one game for Jacksonville and four for the Steelers, primarily on special teams.

With the Falcons offensive line in desperate need of help, Coward could see himself back in a starting role if all goes well this offseason.

Falcons Sign 19 Other Reserve/Futures Contracts

Coward joins 20 other new Falcons players who signed reserve/futures contracts this month

Here is the full list so far:

DB Cornell Armstrong

OL Willie Beavers

OLB Quinton Bell

LB Jordan Brailford

LB Dorian Etheridge

WR Chad Hansen

RB Caleb Huntley

DB Luther Kirk

P Dom Maggio

OL Ryan Neuzil

DB Lafayette Pitts

TE John Raine

LB Rashad Smith

DE Nick Thurman

WR Austin Trammell

DB DeAundre Alford

WR/TE Brayden Lenius

CB/KR Corey Ballentine

OLB Duke Ejiofor

TE Daniel Helm

OL Rashaad Coward

Stay tuned for who Atlanta signs next!

READ NEXT: