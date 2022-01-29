Falcons Sign Ex-Steelers, Bears Versatile Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons added some much-needed help to their offensive line this week by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers guard, Rashaad Coward, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported.
Coward brings versatility to the Falcons’ roster, having played at multiple positions, including defensive end.
Coward Went Undrafted in 2017
Coward, 27, went undrafted out of Old Dominion but what signed by the Chicago Bears following the 2017 draft.
The 6-foot-5, 326-pound defensive end spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad and was elevated for just one game in Week 14 against the Bengals.
He re-signed with the Bears for 2018, but this time as an offensive lineman. Coward found more success on the offensive side of the ball and started 10 games in 2019 at right guard after Kyle Long was sidelined with a season-ending injury. He returned in 2020 for five more starts in the Windy City.
Just this past season, Coward split his time playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. He played only one game for Jacksonville and four for the Steelers, primarily on special teams.
With the Falcons offensive line in desperate need of help, Coward could see himself back in a starting role if all goes well this offseason.
Falcons Sign 19 Other Reserve/Futures Contracts
Coward joins 20 other new Falcons players who signed reserve/futures contracts this month
Here is the full list so far:
DB Cornell Armstrong
OL Willie Beavers
OLB Quinton Bell
LB Jordan Brailford
LB Dorian Etheridge
WR Chad Hansen
RB Caleb Huntley
DB Luther Kirk
P Dom Maggio
OL Ryan Neuzil
DB Lafayette Pitts
TE John Raine
LB Rashad Smith
DE Nick Thurman
WR Austin Trammell
DB DeAundre Alford
WR/TE Brayden Lenius
CB/KR Corey Ballentine
OLB Duke Ejiofor
TE Daniel Helm
OL Rashaad Coward
