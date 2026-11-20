The Atlanta Falcons are still searching for stability at quarterback. Now, Lamar Jackson’s uncertain contract situation in Baltimore has put Atlanta in the discussion as a possible 2027 destination for the two-time NFL MVP.

A prediction market has seen a sharp rise in speculation about Jackson joining the Falcons, who enter their bye week at 3-7. There have been no reported trade talks between Atlanta and Baltimore.

Falcons Gain Ground in Lamar Jackson Next-Team Market

The Falcons have climbed alongside the Miami Dolphins in a market tracking Jackson’s next team, according to Sports Illustrated’s Samuel Profeta. He reported that Kalshi contracts for both teams had risen to around 40%, up from approximately 5% earlier in the week.

Baltimore still led the market at 66%. Those figures are prices for separate contracts, not evidence of trade negotiations. The market settles based on Jackson’s team as of May 1, 2027.

Profeta wrote that “the Atlanta Falcons’ QB situation is even messier.” He cited the Falcons’ recent investments at the position as part of his case for a possible Jackson pursuit.

Why the Falcons Could Pursue Lamar Jackson

Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in 2024, then used the No. 8 overall pick on Michael Penix Jr. weeks later. Cousins was eventually benched and released. Penix suffered a season-ending torn ACL in 2025 before returning to start this season.

The Falcons signed former Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal this offseason. He won the initial competition but suffered an oblique injury before the opener, leaving Cooper Rush to start. Penix assumed the job after recovering from knee surgery.

Penix has thrown for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games. He opened his first five starts with nine touchdown passes and one interception. During Atlanta’s current three-game skid, that has flipped to one touchdown and six interceptions.

Profeta saw a compelling supporting cast for Jackson, too.

“Atlanta has the pieces for Jackson to succeed in Drake London and Bijan Robinson,” he wrote.

Tight end Kyle Pitts is another former top-10 pick and established target.

The financial outlook also helps. Profeta cited $89.7 million in projected 2027 cap space, but updated figures from Over the Cap list roughly $107.3 million in projected space and $82.9 million in effective space after accounting for roster-building costs. Both lead the NFL.

Atlanta also holds its own 2027 first-round pick and an extra second-rounder acquired in the Jessie Bates III trade with Jacksonville. That gives general manager Ian Cunningham additional draft capital if the Falcons decide to pursue a veteran quarterback instead of drafting one.

Lamar Jackson’s Contract Creates Hurdles for Falcons

Jackson’s contract runs through 2027, and a restructuring pushed his projected 2027 cap charge to about $84.5 million. As CBS Sports’ Joel Corry detailed, Jackson also holds a no-trade clause, giving him the power to approve or block a deal.

Jackson is also recovering from a broken and dislocated thumb sustained against Buffalo. Ravens coach Jesse Minter said the injury could require six to 10 weeks of recovery. Jackson had already missed three games with an ankle injury before hurting his throwing hand.

Baltimore has continued pushing for an extension. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently offered a reason why the Ravens might ultimately keep their franchise quarterback.

“I believe very strongly that Lamar Jackson wants to be in Baltimore, wants to be there long term,” Rapoport said.