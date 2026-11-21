The NFL Network has re-ranked the quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft class, and Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is not in a good spot.

Six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks of the draft, and Penix was the fourth quarterback selected (No. 8 overall). Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network re-ranked the six QBs, and Penix came in last.

“Penix’s injuries and durability issues are a major concern because of the significant time he has missed as a college player and pro,” Brooks wrote. “The knee issues, in particular, make it hard to count on him to be an annual 17-game starter for a team looking for stability at the position. Additionally, the extended absences have stunted his growth as a player who should be able to parlay his experience into better play as a pro.”

Will Falcons Exercise Michael Penix Jr.’s Fifth-Year Option?

Brooks then answered whether the Falcons should exercise Penix’s fifth-year option. He said that if Penix plays out the contract, it would “allow the Falcons to better assess the risk/reward equation, but there is no way Matt Ryan can sign off on extending the deal based on Penix’s offerings thus far.”

That said, Brooks likes some qualities Penix possesses, saying that he’s one of ” the league’s most naturally gifted passers.” He also said that “Penix could post ridiculous numbers while operating like a point guard leading a fast break,” throwing to Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson.

In eight games this year, Penix has completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Falcons have lost the last three games, and Penix has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions in that span.

Falcons Teammates Showing Support for Michael Penix Jr.

“We’ll support him through everything, and just ride along so we can have some success,” Robinson said about Penix this week, per Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Mike’s one that’s always trying to get better, and he’s always trying to be his best self every single day. We have to just rally around him, and he has to just understand that we got his back no matter what.

The five quarterbacks ranked ahead of Penix are JJ McCarthy of the New York Giants (No. 5), Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos (No. 4), Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (No. 3), Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders (No. 2), and Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears (No. 1). Williams, Daniels, and Maye were the first three players selected in the 2024 draft.