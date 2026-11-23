The long-running soap opera between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers is finally nearing its end.

The team’s two-week roster exemption for the former All-Pro wide receiver expires Monday. At that point, the 49ers have to either release Aiyuk or put him on the active roster and start paying him.

Given how things have gone, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out which way they’re leaning.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk’s reinstatement meant “absolutely nothing to our team,” calling it “administrative stuff.” General manager John Lynch, meanwhile, admitted Aiyuk has probably played his final down for the team.

However, Aiyuk won’t hit the open market right away. With the trade deadline passed, he’d have to clear waivers first. He also hasn’t played since tearing the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee on Oct. 20, 2024.

Still, agent Drew Rosenhaus says Aiyuk is “100% healthy” and expects no shortage of suitors. Here are four teams that make the most sense.

Los Angeles Rams: They Need a Puka Nacua Replacement

No team got hit harder at receiver this month than the Rams.

Puka Nacua is out for the season after undergoing MCL surgery, and the Rams were already without Davante Adams, who’s not expected back until mid-December.

Bringing in Aiyuk would also mean grabbing a player who knows Shanahan’s system inside and out. That matters for the Rams, who run a similar offense and see the 49ers twice a year.

There’s also questions about how quickly Aiyuk can get up to speed after more than two years away. But for a team that’s this thin at receiver, he’s worth kicking the tires on.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers Needs More Weapons

The Steelers have been here before.

Pittsburgh spent much of the 2024 offseason chasing a blockbuster trade for Aiyuk, and the two teams had a deal ready to go before he signed his four-year, $120 million extension with San Francisco instead.

Two years later, the need is still there. Michael Pittman Jr. is on injured reserve, and the Steelers came out of the trade deadline without adding a receiver.

Pittsburgh beat writers Mark Kaboly and Ray Fittipaldo have both floated Aiyuk as a target. This time, it would cost the Steelers a fraction of what they were once willing to give up.

Seattle Seahawks: JSN Can’t Do Everything Himself

Rosenhaus said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Aiyuk would “probably sign with a team that knows him, somebody that has somehow been affiliated with him either in college or the #49ers.”

That’s where the Seahawks come in. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury spent years on Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco.

The Seahawks also reportedly wanted a receiver before the deadline and recently restructured several contracts, creating $13.3 million in cap space. And Jaxon Smith-Njigba could use some help — he’s carrying the passing game almost by himself.

Oh, and Seattle hosts the 49ers on Dec. 13. If Aiyuk wants revenge, he wouldn’t have to wait long.

Washington Commanders: Obvious Aiyuk-Jayden Daniels Connection

No team has been linked to Aiyuk more than Washington.

Aiyuk and quarterback Jayden Daniels were college teammates at Arizona State, and Aiyuk has long made it clear that he wanted to play with Daniels. That relationship hit a wall this summer when Aiyuk took shots at Daniels and his mother on social media. Daniels responded by telling him to “enjoy retirement pal.”

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Aiyuk reached out to Daniels about a month ago, and Daniels was “receptive and understanding.” The two have since reconciled.

That doesn’t mean the Commanders are on board. Fowler noted Washington “weren’t crazy about signing him” after the comments about Daniels’ mom.

But if Aiyuk is anything close to the player he was in 2023, when he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns to earn second-team All-Pro honors, it’s hard to imagine Washington not taking a look.