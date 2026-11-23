The Las Vegas Raiders fell 38-24 to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 22 in Week 11, dropping to 4-7 this season. While the loss was another setback, Fernando Mendoza showed flashes of why he could be the quarterback the franchise builds around.

Mendoza completed 18 of 37 pass attempts for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, posting an 88.5 passer rating. He was also sacked five times, an issue the Raiders will need to clean up as they turn the page to Week 12 in a primetime game against the Cleveland Browns.

After the game, Prime Video’s NFL insider James Palmer shared what the Broncos’ dressing room thought about Mendoza, whom they’ll be facing for the next several years with the rookie QB in the AFC West.

“There certainly was a lot of respect for Fernando Mendoza in the Broncos locker room,” Palmer wrote on Nov. 22 on X. “What stood out was how calm he was in the pocket and his feel in the pocket, as well as how unpredictable he is when he starts to move.

“Most young players have something they do and go to it over and over again. Mendoza scrambles out [in] a variety of ways and scans the field well while doing it.”

Raiders Get Promising Words From Fernando Mendoza

Moreover, Mendoza spoke about the loss to the Broncos and shared that he’s feeling more comfortable in his second regular-season start as the team looks to get its first win of the season next week against Cleveland.

“I felt a lot more comfortable this week than last week,” Mendoza told reporters. “They’re both great defenses, both top in the league. However, just felt like I was able to settle in and able to see the entire field better.

“Able to see the entire field while feeling, and there’s still a lot of things to improve on. However, I felt more comfortable, so I’m excited to go and get more snaps and more reps so I can better my teammates.”

Klint Kubiak on Fernando Mendoza’s Week 11 Showing

Meanwhile, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak offered his thoughts on Mendoza’s performance as the rookie QB took a promising step in his development as he flashed what he can do in the passing game.

“I’ve learned that [Mendoza] can run the operation, and now he has to go get reps and improve and put points on the board for the team,” Kubiak told reporters. “At the end of the day, it’s the quarterback’s job to move the ball down the field and get points. As a group, we have to limit turnovers and score more. So that’s his job.”

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders can help Mendoza earn his first win as a starting quarterback in Week 12 against Cleveland. The primetime matchup will also give the rookie a chance to introduce himself to a national audience.

Although sitting at 4-7 is far from ideal, the bigger goal for the Silver and Black is to see Mendoza continue to develop and prove he can be their franchise quarterback for years to come.