Turnovers helped doomed the Minnesota Vikings against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Vikings turned it over twice while the 49ers protected the ball against the dangerous Minnesota defense.

A pick-six from quarterback Kirk Cousins was a particularly vital play that hurt the Vikings. Cousins, though, wasn’t to blame for the mistake according to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Instead of the signal-caller, O’Connell blamed himself.

“The pick-six, I put that one on me…” O’Connell told reporters in his postgame press conference. “I’m trying to get some help on the left side. Gotta give Kirk a better play. That’s totally on me in that moment.”

The interception returned for a touchdown turned an 11-point deficit into an 18-point one for the Vikings just before halftime. 49ers safety Ji’Aiyr Brown took the pick back 18 yards for a score.

What a sequence for the 49ers, capped off by a pick-six on a Kirk Cousins pass!It's a 28-10 lead over the Vikings in the second quarter in Mexico City. Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico have the SNF call for NBC. 🏈🔥🎙️pic.twitter.com/EcchAqKOQ0 https://t.co/8QO74R5CIE— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2026

The Vikings didn’t score again after the play. San Francisco cruised to a 35-10 victory over Minnesota in Mexico City.

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Take Blame for Kirk Cousins Pick-Six in Week 11

Cousins was under siege for a large part of Sunday night. On the interception, though, Cousins had a relatively clean pocket while delivering a throw over the middle.

But Brown undercut the pass intended for receiver Tai Felton. Brown then had a clear path to the end zone to add to San Francisco’s lead before halftime.

Then to begin the third quarter, the Vikings were driving to cut into the 18-point deficit. But wide receiver Justin Jefferson fumbled at the end of a 25-yard gain, which San Francisco recovered.

“Some good things are going to show up on our tape offensively, but in a game like that, we needed to be at our absolute best in going shot for shot with them,” O’Connell added. “Unfortunately, those turnovers put the game in a place that it was going to be tough to come back from.”

The 49ers didn’t score off that takeaway. But after Minnesota’s next possession ended in a punt, San Francisco put together a 98-yard touchdown drive that ate up more than seven minutes.

Down by 25 points, the Vikings were in full chase mode. Minnesota’s final two possessions ended in turnovers on downs deep in San Francisco’s territory, as the Vikings had to try and score touchdowns.

Minnesota Defense Humbled in Loss to San Francisco

The giveaways were certainly a problem for the Vikings in Mexico City. But this wasn’t another example of Minnesota’s offense struggling while the defense kept the team in the game.

Brian Flores’s group experienced, by far, their worst game of season. The Vikings allowed four touchdown drives of 65 yards or longer, including the 98-yard possession.

The blitzes Flores called didn’t phase 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at all. Purdy finished 21 of 26 for 255 yards with three touchdowns. The Vikings sacked him just once.

O’Connell noted that the 49ers outclassed the Vikings throughout Sunday night’s affair.

“They got us tonight,” added O’Connell. “They played better than us in all three phases. We’ll tip our cap to them and move on.”

The Vikings will move on to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. It’s the first of five home games the Vikings will have in the final seven weeks of the regular season.