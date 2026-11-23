The San Francisco 49ers offense had no problems putting up points against the Minnesota Vikings defense, leading to a 35-10 Week 11 win on Nov. 22 in Mexico City.

Moreover, the 49ers offense really pulled away from the Vikings in the second quarter after they hung 21 points. Brock Purdy also played a major role as the Niners’ signal-caller continues to make his case to win the MVP this season.

Purdy went 21-for-26 on his pass attempts, leading to 255 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 146.0. After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media to share his thoughts on how Purdy handled the Vikings’ defense.

“It seemed like he played a lot better than a lot of other guys have versus [the Vikings’ defense] because not many people play that well against that defense and there’s a reason for that,” Shanahan told reporters postgame. “It’s a huge challenge. It was hard looking at it all week. Brock didn’t get rattled, which he really never does.

“So I think it says a lot about Brock. But what else doesn’t? Brock’s not like it’s something new today to me. Brock’s been like this since day one and has played at a very high level for a number of years now.”

Niners Needed Group Effort to Edge Out Minnesota Defense

Furthermore, Shanahan did note that it took a group effort to ensure that the 49ers offense put together a productive showing against the Minnesota defense.

“Just everybody having their part,” Shanahan added. “That defense is unbelievable. It’s a huge challenge to go against. You saw what happened on our second drive, where they stuffed a couple of runs and you get into a third-and-12, and they took away our hot throw, and Brock is hit like that. So, they put the pressure on you all day.

“But to be able to mix up the run just enough, our quarterback, I thought, was unbelievable. You can’t hesitate versus those guys. You got to let it rip, and he continually did that over and over while protecting the ball. All the wideouts, all the tight ends, everyone contributed. The O-line was unbelievable. It was hard to give anyone a game ball or anything. We gave one to Brock, but I just feel like everyone deserved it. Everyone had their part.”

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell on Loss to 49ers in Mexico City

Meanwhile, the Vikings’ offense got off to a good start in the first quarter, but it went all downhill after that. After the game, head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his thoughts on the loss.

“All credit to San Francisco,” O’Connell told reporters after the loss. They did a lot of things that gave them a direct path to winning the game, including winning the turnover battle. I think they won the field position battle just enough to win.

“We didn’t do a lot of the things we wanted to do, including starting fast. They were able to go down the field and score. I like the way our team battled. I like the way we were able to get tied up and ultimately get the game to within one score.”