The Dallas Cowboys came away with a 51-30 victory over the Titans at home in Week 11 to move to 5-6 on the season, but during the game, it appeared as though the team would be undergoing yet another round of injuries to guys who have been familiar to the team’s training staff. Linebacker Dee Winters was injured, again, for the second time this season, leaving the game with a knee contusion (he previously had an Achilles tendon injury that forced him out for two weeks). And cornerback Cobie Durant also suffered what looked like a serious blow to the head–on a friendly fire hit from DeMarvion Overshown–leaving the game with what looked to be a concussion.

One user on Twitter/X said of video of the replay, “scary stuff, hopefully he is good.”

Cowboys Could Have Put Cobie Durant Back In

As it turns out, though, Durant was OK. Though the did not return to the game for the Cowboys, Durant could have, because he’d cleared protocol.

As Tommy Yarrish of the team website noted on Sunday night, “Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said LB Dee Winters has a knee contusion, and CB Cobie Durant was cleared to return after being checked for a concussion and could’ve returned, but the Cowboys elected not to put him back in the game.”

That is good news for a Cowboys cornerback room that is already very thin, even when healthy. DaRon Bland is out with a knee injury, likely for the rest of the season, which moves Durant into the starting spot opposite Joey Porter Jr. Behind those players, the Cowboys have Ameer Speed and Shavon Revel, plus practice squadder Derion Kendrick, who was hit with two penalties in Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys need to be ready to turn around and play on Thanksgiving against the Eagles, again at home.