The San Francisco 49ers left Mexico City with a statement win, but they paid a steep price for it.

San Francisco rolled past the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday night to improve to 9-1. However, the mood after the game was anything but celebratory once head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the extent of right tackle Colton McKivitz’s injury.

It was every bit as bad as it looked.

Kyle Shanahan Confirms Colton McKivitz’s Season is Over

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner relayed the news from Shanahan’s postgame press conference.

“As feared, #49ers RT Colton McKivitz suffered a fractured and dislocated left ankle, similar to what Fred Warner had last year per Kyle Shanahan,” Wagoner posted on X. “He will, of course, miss the rest of the season. A brutal blow for a really good player and stabilizing force on the OL.”

The injury came with 6:38 left in the second quarter. Running back Christian McCaffrey cut back to the right on a first-and-10 at the 49ers’ 35, and as he was tackled, McCaffrey and Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. rolled into the back of McKivitz’s left leg.

His foot ended up pointing in the wrong direction. Medical staff put him in an air cast, and he was carted off the field.

The comparison to Warner is an eerie one.

The All-Pro linebacker suffered the same injury in Week 6 last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when teammate Ji’Ayir Brown rolled up on his right leg. Warner was also carted off in an air cast, needed surgery, and missed the rest of the year.

49ers Now Have Huge Hole to Fill on O-Line

It’s a crushing blow for a 49ers offense that’s been rolling.

McKivitz was in the middle of a career year. Entering Week 11, he ranked second in run-blocking grade (88.8) and seventh overall (82.8) among tackles in Pro Football Focus’ grading system.

He’d also been as dependable as they come. Sunday night was McKivitz’s 61st consecutive start.

The 49ers rewarded the 2020 fifth-round pick out of West Virginia with a three-year, $45 million extension in September 2025. The deal included $27 million guaranteed and keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.

Now San Francisco has to figure out the right side of its line without him. The 49ers already had 14 players on injured reserve heading into Sunday, and McKivitz will be the latest addition.

Vederian Lowe replaced McKivitz for the rest of the game and will likely get first crack at being San Francisco’s starting right tackle.