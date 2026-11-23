The Minnesota Vikings‘ two turnovers in the 35-10 Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers were costly, as one was a pick-6 and the other was a fumble from Justin Jefferson early in the third quarter that was a momentum killer.

Minnesota was looking to come out of halftime to score some points to close the deficit, and it looked as though they were on their way to doing that and getting themselves back in the game after being down 28-10.

Nonetheless, Jefferson would fumble the ball in Niners territory, killing the drive and setting the tone for the second half as Minnesota couldn’t get anything going.

Despite recording seven receptions on nine targets for 86 yards, Jefferson was hard on himself after making that costly mistake, since who knows how the game turns out if the Vikings open up the third quarter with a touchdown drive.

“That’s definitely one of the plays throughout my career that I will take back for sure,” Jefferson told reporters postgame on Nov. 22. “Kirk threw a phenomenal ball, just throwing me into that second window, and I just got to do a better job of having ball security. I never hold the ball like that, and I always carry myself with ball security.

“If I’m getting on the ground, I’m coming back up with the ball in my hand. That was definitely a tough situation, driving out of halftime and looking to put points on the board. It was a tough situation.”

Teammates Came to Lift Justin Jefferson After Fumble

Moreover, Jefferson noted that everyone on the team came to lift his spirits after coughing up the football. Despite this mistake, there were other issues that led to the Vikings’ loss, as the team didn’t have much to hang their hat on outside of the first-quarter touchdown drive.

“It was pretty much everybody,” Jefferson added. “The whole entire team came up to me, making sure that my head, my mental, is good. But I’m just really disappointed in myself and understanding the situation, understanding that we need points, understanding everything at that moment.

“I felt like I let my team down in that situation. So it was just tough, just self-inflicted wounds that I definitely hurt myself on. So that was just the main message.”

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell on Losing Turnover Battle

Meanwhile, head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke about the turnovers that ended up being a backbreaker for the Vikings’ offense, as it wasn’t the defense’s night after allowing 21 points in the third quarter. As a result, the offensive unit was unable to bury them out.

“Turnovers just absolutely killed us, from a standpoint of a drive-starter pick-six and then a fumble on a potential explosive play, even a catch-and-run possibly for points,” O’Connell told reporters postgame. “No player I trust more with the ball in his hands than Justin. Obviously, he didn’t have great ball security on that play, and nobody will own it more than him.

“We’ll move forward. Across the board, they’re very well-coached. They’ve got really good players, and we didn’t play our best, which was going to be required to win in an environment like this.”