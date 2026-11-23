The Buffalo Bills entered their matchup against the Miami Dolphins as double-digit favorites to win. While Bills defeated their AFC East rival 26-9, it was an ugly game from superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen completed 27-of-45 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Allen nearly threw three interceptions in a row if it wasn’t for a holding penalty. With the highly anticipated showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in just four days, the 30-year-old quarterback knows he needs to get it together.

When asked when he starts thinking about the Chiefs game on Thanksgiving, “Tomorrow,” he answered. “We gotta learn from this one, put it behind us. Two interceptions, one being a tip, the other being a bad decision.”

The 2024 league MVP knows he needs to be better and took full responsibility for his erratic throws against Miami.

Bills QB Josh Allen Says They Need to Play Their ‘Best’ To Defeat the Chiefs

Allen never publicly feeds into the hype surrounding a Bills-Chiefs showdown. The AFC rivals will be batting for the No. 1 seed conference during the primetime matchup.

“It’s the most important one because it’s the next one,” he told reporters. “All the seeding implications, it is what it is. We’re just trying to go 1-0 each week. It just happens to be this week at home against Kansas City.

“We know what type of team they are. They’ve been one of the best teams in the league for the last 10 years. You’ve got to play your best. And tonight, I don’t feel like I did. So, got a lot to clear up. Just got to move forward.”

The Chiefs moved to 8-2 on the season after defeating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, while the Bills are 9-1.

Josh Allen Predicted the Dolphins Defense Would Give Them Trouble

While most analysts brushed off the Bills-Dolphins game as an easy win for Buffalo, Allen was not sleeping on Miami’s defense at all.

“Listen, if you are looking at strictly records… You turn on the tape of that defense, they are doing some fantastic things, and I’m not just saying that,” Allen said. “They’re very sticky. That scheme is freakin’ awesome.”

“This isn’t just a cakewalk. It’s a team that’s hungry. They’re looking to upset. But the way their defense is playing gives them a shot in every game they’re playing.”

Allen likes to approach each game, no matter the opponent, with the same amount of intensity. While the Bills are on a short week, they’ve already dealt with quick turnaround this season.

The Bills star they can use that experience to their benefit. “In terms of scheduling, the guys understanding when to get your bodies right, getting in the building, getting the rehab you need and trying to get as healthy as you can for Thursday.”