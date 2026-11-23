The Pittsburgh Steelers could have an unexpected need at wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, opening the door for a potential suspension.

Metcalf was tossed for attempting to poke Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye during a scuffle. The NFL is expected to review the incident, with Metcalf facing a suspension of one game or more.

Steelers Could Replace DK Metcalf With Wild-Card WR

The Steelers could have the chance to fill the hole in the roster with a former star expected to hit the open market soon.

The San Francisco 49ers were granted a two-week roster exemption for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has not played in an NFL game in more than two years. The team has made it clear that they don’t see a future with Aiyuk amid the strained relationship, leaving it likely that they will waive him.

Reporter Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic noted that any team claiming Aiyuk would take on his $472,000 in prorated salary, plus non-guaranteed paid for 2027 and 2028.

“With his base salary plus roster and workout bonuses, his total cash payout those years are $28.12 million and $30 million, respectively, according to the contracts website Spotrac,” Jhabvala reported. “The more likely scenario is that Aiyuk clears waivers and becomes an unrestricted free agent.”

If Metcalf ends up with a suspension taking him out for multiple games, the Steelers could explore Aiyuk as a low-cost addition to the roster.

The Steelers and 49ers reached a deal in 2024 that would have traded Aiyuk to Pittsburgh, but head coach Kyle Shanahan nixed the deal and Aiyuk later signed a $120 million deal — then suffered a major injury to his right knee.

Brandon Aiyuk Seeking NFL Comeback

Aiyuk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said this week that the receiver is back to full health and ready to contribute to an NFL team.

“He had an MRI, he had X-rays, he had a physical exam,” Rosenhaus said in an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.” “He’s working out on his own, he’s running routes, he’s catching footballs. He says he’s 100 percent ready to play. We’d be glad to go work out for interested teams if he is released by the 49ers.”

Rosenhaus added that Aiyuk would likely “sign with a team that knows him,” a list that could include both the Washington Commanders and Steelers.

“That’s just my guess,” Rosenhaus said. “There’s a lot of that in the NFL; you see people connect the dots where they have history where there’s relationships. I don’t know where yet, but that’s just my assumption that something like that could happen — a former coach maybe a former player that he played with, somebody that knows him.”