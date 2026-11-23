In what was built up as a heavyweight fight between the San Francisco 49ers offense and the Minnesota Vikings defense, it was only the Niners who showed up in their 35-10 win in Week 11 on Nov. 22 in Mexico City.

Whether it was a combination of the 49ers’ offense, the altitude, or the crowd, nothing went right for the Vikings, and the game got away from them in the second quarter. San Francisco’s offense hung 21 points right before halftime and iced it with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Vikings’ offense got off to a good start in the first quarter, but it went all downhill after that. After the game, head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his thoughts on the loss.

“All credit to San Francisco,” O’Connell told reporters after the loss. They did a lot of things that gave them a direct path to winning the game, including winning the turnover battle. I think they won the field position battle just enough to win.

“We didn’t do a lot of the things we wanted to do, including starting fast. They were able to go down the field and score. I like the way our team battled. I like the way we were able to get tied up and ultimately get the game to within one score.”

Turnovers Crushed Minnesota’s Chances of Beating 49ers

Moreover, O’Connell spoke about the turnovers that ended up being a backbreaker for the Vikings’ offense, especially one committed by Justin Jefferson to start the third quarter.

“Turnovers just absolutely killed us, from a standpoint of a drive-starter pick-six and then a fumble on a potential explosive play, even a catch and run possibly for points,” O’Connell added. “No player I trust more with the ball in his hands than Justin. Obviously, he didn’t have great ball security on that play, and nobody will own it more than him.

“We’ll move forward. Across the board, they’re very well-coached. They’ve got really good players, and we didn’t play our best, which was going to be required to win in an environment like this.”

Vikings Look to Get Back in the Winning Column in Week 12

Despite the turnovers and poor play, O’Connell once again gave credit to the 49ers for being able to execute their game plan. Meanwhile, Minnesota will have to turn the page as they cannot dwell on the loss with a competitive NFC North as the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions won in Week 12.

“Once again, all the credit goes to those guys,” O’Connell said. “We have to understand that we’re a 7-3 team with seven games left, including five of seven at home. There’s tons of energy in our locker room right now as we get packed up, head home, and get back to work.”

Minnesota will look to get back into the win column when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Falcons are 3-7, so it’s a perfect opponent for the Vikings to get themselves back in the win column and in the picture to win the NFC North, as it could come down to the final week of the season.