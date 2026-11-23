The Minnesota Vikings offense wasn’t terrible in the 35-10 Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 22 in Mexico City. However, two costly turnovers and going 1-for-3 in the red zone against the 49ers’ offense that was juggling along proved to be the difference-makers.

Cousins went 26-for-38 on his pass attempts for 235 passing yards and one interception, which was a pick-six. Moreover, the veteran QB posted a passer rating of 73.9.

After the loss, Cousins spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the offense’s performance despite the loss as the Vikings move to 7-3 and have lost three of their last four games after starting the season 6-0.

“We had a good amount of volume last week and this week,” Cousins told reporters after the loss. “So I think we just ran our game plan. But it was hard to get explosives consistently today. Usually, when you can get those, that’s how you can score points and sustain drives. It was a little harder to do that today.”

Kirk Cousins Feels More Comfortable in Vikings Offense

Moreover, Cousins spoke about how he’s feeling in the Vikings’ offense after a second game since being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders on trade deadline day. The veteran QB gave a promising response that Minnesota is moving in the right direction despite the loss.

“Every day, every week, get a little more comfortable, get a little better,” Cousins added. “It’s a progression. But I felt comfortable tonight. Third downs keep us on the field. I think we were 50% tonight, which, if you’re 50% over the course of the season, you’re probably number one in the league.

“So I don’t know that the conversion or lack of conversion on third downs was the big glaring issue. I just think we didn’t finish drives. Certainly, when you don’t convert third downs, that’s how you don’t finish drives. But it felt like there were too many drives where we were moving the football and then stalled out and didn’t get any points.”

Justin Jefferson on Costly Fumble in Loss to 49ers

Despite recording seven receptions on nine targets for 86 yards, Justin Jefferson was hard on himself after making that costly fumble early in the third quarter, since who knows how the game turns out if the Vikings open up the third quarter with a touchdown drive.

“That’s definitely one of the plays throughout my career that I will take back for sure,” Jefferson told reporters postgame on Nov. 22. “Kirk threw a phenomenal ball, just throwing me into that second window, and I just got to do a better job of having ball security. I never hold the ball like that, and I always carry myself with ball security.

“If I’m getting on the ground, I’m coming back up with the ball in my hand. That was definitely a tough situation, driving out of halftime and looking to put points on the board. It was a tough situation.”

Minnesota will look to get back into the win column when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Falcons are 3-7, so it’s a perfect opponent for the Vikings to get themselves back in the win column and in the picture to win the NFC North, as it could come down to the final week of the season.