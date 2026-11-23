On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for the second time in less than a week.

The Lakers are out for revenge since their nine-game winning streak was snapped by the Jazz on November 18.

It’s also their third meeting of the season already, with the Lakers winning at Salt Lake City on October 25.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz

Based on the Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report against the Utah Jazz, they are closer to having a fully healthy roster.

The Lakers have only two players on their injury report, and only one of them has been ruled out.

Austin Reaves remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a left heel contusion and bone bruise suffered two weeks ago against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been making progress, but it was not enough to get cleared for Monday’s game.

Quentin Grimes is also on the injury report, but he is listed as available. Grimes has been dealing with a right finger injury, which caused him to miss two games. He has been wearing a splint as he continues to play through it.

Walker Kessler, who has also been having issues with an injured finger, is not on the injury report. It could mean that the injury has fully healed, and he’s no longer wearing a splint.

With Reaves still out, Grimes is expected to continue to start at shooting guard.

Latest on Austin Reaves’ Injury Recovery

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s practice, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick was asked about Austin Reaves’ progress from his heel injury.

Redick revealed that Reaves was a full participant in practice, but he has yet to do anything very physical.

“We didn’t do anything live, but he was a full participant,” Redick said via Athlon Sports. “Started off with some teaching on some stuff: we did two sets of defensive breakdowns and two sets of offensive breakdowns. But he was doing everything, making progress. He’s made progress every day.

“They’re doing a great job of figuring out the most comfortable insert and the most comfortable shoe to find him the right combination,” the coach continued. “It’s getting better every day.”

That’s a pretty encouraging update on Reaves, who has been the Lakers’ second-best player this season. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals before his injury.