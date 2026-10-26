Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Has 1 Major Condition

Maybe it is just ESPN latching on to a potential deal–the network has been known to do that sort of thing–because there has been no real reporting around concrete talks, but insiders continue to point to the Dallas Cowboys being in line to make a major deal sometime before the November 10 NFL trade deadline, with one name continually coming to the fore: Josh Sweat of the Arizona Cardinals.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport linked Dallas to a deal for Sweat and, indeed, there is some sense in the Cowboys bringing in a star-caliber player like Sweat–he is said to be disgruntled in Arizona, he has played for the Eagles in a Vic Fangio-style system, and the Cowboys badly need pass-rushing help. Still, as of now, the Sweat possibility is more smoke than fire.

Everyone Wants the Cowboys to Trade for Josh Sweat

It’s not just Schefter and Rapoport, either. Over the weekend Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was on the airwaves also reporting on a Cowboys-Josh Sweat possibility.

Speaking on “SportsCenter,” Fowler said: “The problem for the Cowboys, they do not have a lot of draft picks but they are looking always for help. And there are pass rushers. Let’s start with Josh Sweat in Arizona, I checked with a few league execs who said that Dallas and Josh Sweat would be a perfect profile fit. Arizona sitting at 2-4 could try to acquire more draft capital. Edge rushers are a position to watch over the next few weeks.”

Wins Needed Before Further Trades

Indeed, draft capital is an issue for any Cowboys trade. They have just four picks remaining in the 2027 draft, having cleaned out the cabinet in trades for George Pickens, Quinnen Williams, Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr.

But on Monday, Schefter said there is a bigger condition to consider: The Cowboys are 2-4. If they can’t win in Philadelphia, and get wins against the Cardinals and the Colts–teams that are each 2-5–then it makes little sense for them to get aggressive on the trade market.

Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Schefter said only wins can nudge the Cowboys into another trade: “The Dallas Cowboys, they’ve got to win some games here to bring in some talent. If they can win tonight, if they can find a way to win a couple of these games upcoming before the deadline, Josh Sweat would make some sense to me out in Arizona. I could see that being in play.”

But it’s got to start on Monday against the Eagles.