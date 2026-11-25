The Denver Broncos decided to suspend running back J.K. Dobbins for one game on Tuesday, meaning that he will miss the team’s bout against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

However, it appears that in the meantime, the Broncos are designating 2022 sixth round draft pick Tyler Badie for return off of the injured reserve list.

Tyler Badie Designated to Return From IR, Practices Tuesday

“Tyler Badie has been designated to return from IR.” DNVR Sports’ Zac Stevens reported on Tuesday. “Badie was at practice on Tuesday.”

“Team now has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending IR.”

Badie has not played since fracturing his thumb in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, before being placed on IR and missing the next four games.

Friday’s game at Pittsburgh is the earliest Badie can return to action.

The most optimistic portion of Badie’ status is that he was a full participant in practice on Nov. 24, per the team’s injury report.

Whilst it is not exactly common for teams to activate players mere days before designating them for return off of injured reserve, the full practice indicates that the fifth year pro may be far closer to returning than in most normal circumstances of players coming off IR.

The timing of the return would appear to be – if not auspicious then certainly curious – to say the least

Dobbins Suspension Comes at Same Time as Badie’s Return

Badie’s return coincides with Dobbins’s suspension; and given his practice status he remains very much in contention to suit up this weekend.

This is important because at present, the former Baltimore Raven Dobbins represents the only backup RB on the roster behind now-starter Jonah Coleman, with second year R.J. Harvey also currently residing on IR.

Although Coleman has taken on a bell-cow role on Denver’s offense over the past couple of weeks, the team will still want a capable, experienced backup at the position in case of injury, something that Badie provides but the perhaps two practice backs, Jaret Patterson and Cody Schrader, do not.