The Detroit Tigers have made numerous moves in recent days, including the signings of infielder Ha-Seong Kim, right-handed pitcher Luis Gil, closer Emilio Pagán, and right-hander Jacob Waguespack.

These moves come after their 2026 MLB season came to a close without a berth in the playoffs; during the campaign, they traded away multiple notable names, including pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, along with catcher Jake Rogers.

And according to a newly released report, the Tigers are showing interest in bringing a World Series-winning pitcher aboard.

Detroit Tigers Reportedly Interested In World Series-Winning Pitcher Bryan Abreu

According to a report from Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold, the club is interested in signing pitcher Bryan Abreu, who won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2022.

However, he notes that a potential obstacle could stand in the way of a contract is that the Tigers prefer short-term contracts, while he’s seeking a longer-term deal.

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This is also not the first time that he’s been linked to the Tigers, as he was predicted to sign a $22 million contract in the Motor City earlier this month by MLB Insider Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors.

“The 2026 season started out in nightmare fashion,” the article read. “Abreu allowed runs in each of his first six appearances (and seven of his first nine; eight of his first 11). Through 11 appearances, he’d been tagged for 14 runs in 9 1/3 frames. His average fastball was sitting 95.1 mph — down more than two full miles from the preceding four-year average. Abreu began stringing together some scoreless outings, but his fastball velocity continued to dwindle. …

”It’s difficult to know any individual player’s motivations, but a shorter deal with an opt-out would give Abreu some safety net while still giving him the chance to return to the market next year having shown more consistency, better command and/or restored velocity. If he’s able to check some of those boxes, he’s young enough that he could line himself up for a truly big score on the open market — especially if he signs with a team that plans to use him as its closer. Anthony’s pick: Tigers.”

This past season in Houston, Abreu picked up nine saves with the Astros while posting a 3.73 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP, along with 80 strikeouts.

Bryan Abreu Won The World Series In 2022 With The Astros

Abreu signed with the Astros as an international free agent in 2013 and worked his way through the minor leagues before reaching the majors in 2019. After some early struggles, he soon became a key bullpen piece, breaking out in 2022 with a 1.94 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 55 appearances.

Abreu was an instrumental element in Houston’s 2022 championship run, posting 11⅓ scoreless innings across 10 postseason appearances. He then extended a scoreless streak to 33 innings across the 2023 regular season and playoffs.

Since then, Abreu has remained a fixture in Houston’s bullpen, recording at least 100 strikeouts in each of the next two seasons and setting a career high with 105 in 2025. He finished 2026 with a 3.73 ERA, nine saves and 80 strikeouts in 66 appearances after posting a 1.71 ERA in the second half.