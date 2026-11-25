The Philadelphia Eagles managed to get back in the win column in Week 11, as they picked up an upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. With third-string quarterback Joe Milton III making his second start for the Eagles, they surprisingly controlled the proceedings from start to finish to earn win No. 3 of the season.

While Milton wasn’t outrageously efficient, Philadelphia benefited from a strong outing on the ground from star running back Saquon Barkley, who has been dealing with a myriad of injuries throughout the season. Late in the game, Barkley appeared to suffer another injury, this time a neck ailment. On Tuesday, the Eagles received a big update on Barkley’s injury status as they begin preparing for their upcoming game.

Saquon Barkley Practices Fully for Eagles Amid Neck Injury

It’s been a rough season for Philly’s offense, with injuries playing a big role in its struggles. That has extended to Barkley, who has been banged up pretty much all season. However, he has done his best to play as much as he can for the Eagles, even with their campaign falling apart right in front of their eyes.

Barkley had been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury prior to Philadelphia’s bye week in Week 10, but he looked pretty spry against Pittsburgh, as he racked up 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Just when it seemed like Barkley was getting going, though, he suffered what appeared to be a stinger late in the game that forced him to the sidelines.

While the Eagles managed to make it through the remainder of this game without Barkley, his status for Week 12 was suddenly up in the air. On Monday, Barkley logged a limited participation at practice due to a neck injury and an illness, indicating that he was still feeling the effects of this new ailment. He took a big step forward on Tuesday, though, as he logged a full participation at practice, indicating he should be able to play in Week 12.

Saquon Barkley Trending in the Right Direction Ahead of Week 12

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 22: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Barkley has admitted that he probably won’t be 100% healthy for the remainder of the season, but that isn’t going to stop him from doing whatever he can to play in as many games as possible. It doesn’t seem like Barkley’s neck injury is all that serious, but the Eagles are going to have to continue monitoring his status ahead of their upcoming game.

Philadelphia has a short week on its hands, as it will be taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Practicing fully on Tuesday may be enough to ensure Barkley will be good to go for this game, but it will be worth keeping tabs on more updates regarding his injury situation ahead of the team’s 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday.