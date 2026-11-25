There comes point in every NFL season at which you can no longer give out the same expected caveats about the year and how things are going. The Dallas Cowboys are at that point. They’re 11 games into the season, heading into Thursday’s Week 12 game against the Eagles. They’re 5-6 thus far, and what once seemed like a wide-open division not looks more crowded: the Giants got an upset win over the Jaguars on Sunday, and the Commanders responded with an upset on Monday over the previously 7-2 Bengals. Washington is now 4-5-1, while the Giants are 6-3-1, putting the Cowboys in an odd spot.

The Cowboys, once pegged as the favorite to win the division despite the team’s slow start, are now just 30% to win the NFC East. The Giants’ win over Jacksonville moves them to better than even odds, at 55% according to ESPN. The Commanders have slid up to an 18% chance of winning the East.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott: ‘We Put Ourselves in That Position’

Give credit to quarterback Dak Prescott for recognizing the situation the Cowboys are in. Dallas, for all its struggles this year, is only one good run from a spot in true playoff contention. But the notion that it is early has long passed. The Cowboys have played 11 games and have only six remaining. It’s probable that the Cowboys will need to find three wins to finish at the top of the division.

Prescott lamented the thin margin the Cowboys left themselves on Tuesday. He was asked about whether every game now is a must-win. Said Prescott: “Yeah, absolutely. I mean, I think we put ourselves in that position a couple of weeks ago, frankly, right?

“You said it — last week was, and this week is, and I would imagine every week going forward is, given how the division is. New York got a win, and then, last night, Washington got a win. Nobody’s giving up. It’s what the NFL is about.”