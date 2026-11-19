It’s been a fun start to the season for Illinois men’s basketball.

Despite a difficult early schedule, the tenth-ranked Fighting Illini are 4-1. That includes a dominant 99-78 win at #5 Duke earlier this week.

Still, there’s potential for Illinois basketball to get even better. On Thursday, head coach Brad Underwood revealed an injury update on David Mirkovic, one of the nation’s best players.

When Will David Mirkovic Return from Injury?

During an interview with Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, Underwood shared the latest injury update on Mirkovic:

Mirkovic suffered a foot injury back in early August, requiring offseason surgery. In addition, he underwent an emergency appendectomy at the end of October.

Underwood’s update confirms that Mirkovic is no longer in a walking boot, a crucial development in his rehab.

It remains to be seen if Mirkovic returns to the court any time soon. Following the foot injury, it was expected that he’d be out for six-to-eight weeks.

However, that initial diagnosis has not come to fruition. Mirkovic’s appendectomy has complicated matters as well. The Fighting Illini and Brad Underwood have played things safe, opting not to rush their star back.

David Mirkovic Stats

When healthy, Mirkovic has established himself as one of college basketball’s elite big men.

As a freshman last season, Mirkovic averaged 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He shot 48.4% from the field and 37.5% on three-point attempts.

Mirkovic comes into this season with added motivation, as well. He was held to just six points during Illinois’ Final Four defeat against UConn back in April.

Prior to his injury, the 6’9″ power forward was considered a trendy Wooden Award winner pick by most analysts.

Illinois Basketball’s Schedule Doesn’t Get Easier

The Illini have gotten by without Mirkovic, getting contributions from several other key pieces on their roster.

That includes Andrej Stojakovic, who delivered a historic performance during Tuesday’s game vs. Duke. Freshman phenom Quentin Coleman has made a name for himself as well.

Mirkovic isn’t the only player Illinois hoops fans are waiting on. Forward Jake Davis has been sidelined for over two weeks with a shoulder injury.

It’s not as if the schedule gets much easier for Illinois men’s basketball.

The Illini play their next two games against Winthrop and Western Kentucky. After that, Illinois faces a massive test against #3 UConn on December 4th.

When they do take on the title-contending Huskies, Illini fans will be hopeful that Mirkovic can make his return.