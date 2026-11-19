On Sunday, the 1-8 Miami Dolphins will play their third divisional matchup this season as they will take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Miami has previously played against the New York Jets and New England Patriots, going 1-1 in those matchups, but the 8-1 Bills will provide a particularly difficult challenge for the Dolphins.

Second-year quarterback Kyle McCord is set to make his second-ever NFL appearance, as he made his debut last week against the Indianapolis Colts. In his debut, McCord went 17-for-32 with 209 passing yards, one rushing touchdown and one fumble which was recovered by the Colts for a touchdown.

Now, ahead of their matchup, Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady has sent a clear message about Kyle McCord.

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Makes Feelings Clear on Miami Dolphins Quarterback

Prior to Sunday’s game, Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady said of Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord, “We liked Kyle a lot coming out of college. He’s a really good football player … it’s going to be a huge test for us.”

Regarding the Dolphins in general, Brady said, “They’re an extremely well coached team. They had an incredible draft, and I think that’s showcasing in the that their guys are playing and performing. Coach Hafley’s been incredible in every place he’s been.”

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord said, “I’m excited. It’ll be a great environment. I’m excited to see the new stadium.”

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Kyle McCord

Although there were some positive moments, McCord did not do enough during his first career start to lead the team to a win.

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote of McCord’s performance: “Kyle McCord’s NFL debut for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday was fine. Nothing more, nothing less.

It was the kind of debut that told us we need to see more before forming any sort of big-picture evaluation in terms of McCord’s ceiling and whether his ceiling is potential future starter, dependable backup or not even that much.”

Poupart wrote of McCord’s positives: “More than anything, McCord showed the moment wasn’t too big for him, which actually is a solid accomplishment because there have been previous quarterbacks — and we could name a couple of Dolphins examples — who clearly were overwhelmed by the moment.”

Meanwhile, McCord said of his performance: “I think I’m doing a good job. I think there’s obviously a lot of room for improvement, room for growth, but that’s to be expected. So it’s all about just continuing to stay on the upward trajectory and getting better every single day.”