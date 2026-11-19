It has been a rough year for kickers across the NFL. There have been several who haven’t been able to hold onto their jobs. Former Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is a two-time All-Pro, but the team decided against bringing him back this season after a couple of rough years.

He signed with the New Orleans Saints, but was cut after missing four field goals in seven games. Carlson is fortunate that there are many teams with kicker issues across the NFL, as he’s not getting another chance.

He has officially signed to the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins. They just cut Zane Gonzalez after he missed two field goals against the Indianapolis Colts. Right now, Carlson is the only kicker in the Dolphins’ building.

He’s almost certainly going to get promoted to the active roster this week. He used to be one of the best kickers in the NFL, but hasn’t been able to consistently make kicks in the last few years. The Dolphins could be his last chance to stick around with a team this season.

Matt Gay Has Been Pleasant Surprise for Raiders

The Raiders’ decision to replace Carlson with Matt Gay was met with some questions. Carlson was a better kicker last season.

In hindsight, it was a really wise move for the team. Gay has been excellent for the Raiders this season. He’s only missed two field goals, both of which came from over 40 yards. He hasn’t missed a field goal within 40 yards this season. He’s another player who was once a Pro Bowler but hit a cold streak. He finally snapped out of it and has been one of the best kickers in the NFL.

Gay has certainly earned another contract with the Raiders after the season.

Fernando Mendoza Looked the Part in Raiders Debut

Gay didn’t get to show off his leg much against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, as the Raiders didn’t get in scoring range often. It was the debut start for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

He showed some flashes, but the Seahawks’ elite defense got the best of him. The Raiders need Mendoza to be a hit, but it was hard to get a good read on him playing against that defense. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, people around the NFL thought Mendoza looked solid in his debut.

“They are saying he looked the part and that the moment didn’t look too big for him,” Graziano wrote. “And that is really what you’re looking for if you’re starting a rookie No. 1 pick in Week 10 against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks’ defense.

“Mendoza obviously has work to do on pre-snap diagnosis and other aspects of the job at this level, but he’s not the first quarterback to not see Devon Witherspoon coming on a blitz, and he won’t be the last. He clearly offers something with his legs that Kirk Cousins does not at this point, and he made throws outside the numbers that people view as a sign the offense can evolve with him at the helm.”