The New York Yankees are having a quiet start to the offseason, but they are looking to make moves.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Yankees have been looking to find an upgrade at third base. Morosi also reported that the Yankees were among the teams interested in Maikel Garcia before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners.

With the Yankees looking to add a new third baseman, let’s look at a few of their potential options.

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros

If the Yankees want to add a third baseman through the trade market, Houston Astros star Isaac Paredes stands out in a major way.

Paredes’ name has been floating around the rumor mill often this offseason. It makes sense, as the Astros had a down year and will no longer be under team control after next season. With this, the Yankees should consider targeting him.

If the Yankees landed Paredes, they would be adding another star to their roster. In 155 games this season for Houston, he posted 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .262 batting average.

Alec Bohm, Free Agent

The Yankees have already been connected to Alec Bohm in free agency this offseason. Thus, he is an obvious option for New York.

Bohm posted 15 home runs, 88 RBI, and a .249 batting average in 155 games with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2026. He also hit at least .274 from 2022 to 2025, so he has shown that he can make a real impact when playing at his best.

Thus, Bohm could be a good short-term pickup for the Yankees. Yet, they have competition in the sweepstakes, as the New York Mets are also in the mix.

Teruaki Sato, Free Agent

Teruaki Sato is another free agent who the Yankees have been connected to this offseason.

Sato is a hot commodity on the free agent market right now. The 27-year-old dominated Nippon Professional Baseball in 2026. In 143 games with the Hanshin Tigers, he recorded 39 home runs, 106 RBI, and a .306 batting average. He also won the NPB Triple Crown.

With this, Sato could be a huge pickup for the Yankees if they landed him and he translated his NPB dominance over to MLB.

Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs

Matt Shaw would be an interesting young player for the Yankees to take a gamble on.

While the 25-year-old has yet to break out fully, he has shown promise early on in his career. With this and the 2023 first-round pick having good potential, he could grab the attention of the Yankees.

In 77 games last season for the Cubs, he had five home runs, 24 RBI, and a .237 batting average. This is after he had 13 home runs, 44 RBI, and a .226 batting average as a rookie in 2025.