Brewers Set To Lose Starting Pitcher to Free Agency

The World Series champion Brewers will have plenty to do this offseason.

Just one day after clinching the first title in franchise history, Milwaukee is already dealing with personnel changes. Dustin May is declining his mutual option, electing to enter free agency.

The 29-year-old, acquired during the trade deadline, made five appearances this postseason for the Brewers. May should command interest from several teams as a free agent this offseason.

Dustin May’s Free Agent Market

May had a decent first half for the Cardinals, producing a 4.38 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 21 starts. However, St. Louis’ mediocre record compelled its front office to ship off several contributors at the trade deadline. The contending Brewers pounced, bringing aboard May and reliever JoJo Romero on August 3rd in exchange for two prospects.

The right-hander saw his numbers drop across the board in Milwaukee. Over ten starts (36.2 innings), May put up a 5.65 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. Still, manager Pat Murphy turned to the veteran several times in the playoffs. During 11.0 innings this postseason, he allowed seven earned runs (5.73 ERA).

After the Brewers clinched their World Series title on Wednesday, May announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

May, once a highly touted pitcher in the Dodgers‘ system, has had an up and down MLB career. During his first few years in the majors, he was known as a fireballer. However, numerous injuries prevented May from emerging as an ace. Over the course of six seasons with Los Angeles, he notched a 3.71 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. The Dodgers eventually traded the hurler to the Red Sox on July 31st, 2025.

After a brief stint in Boston, May signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Cardinals last offseason. That contract included a $20 million mutual option, where either side could opt out.

St. Louis was an ideal landing spot, given the spacious dimensions of Busch Stadium. May, now more of a fly ball pitcher, frequently induces opponents into weak contact. Any team that plays in a pitcher-friendly environment should consider the veteran as a back end option in their rotation.

Will Brewers Add to Their Pitching Staff?

It’s never too early to start speculating about next season, even for frenzied Brewers fans. If Milwaukee wants to earn a second consecutive title, starting pitching depth could go a long way.

Granted, the top end of this rotation is among the best in baseball. NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski is the favorite, capable of anchoring any pitching staff. Logan Henderson and Kyle Harrison will provide more front-end depth; both arms possess All-Star upside. Robert Gasser, a breakout star this postseason, will be leaned upon as well. Rookie Shane Drohan had his moments, and will likely get a shot to earn the final rotation spot/

After those four, there’s a need for a fifth starter. Granted, it’s not a pressing need. The Brewers have an elite bullpen at their disposal if they need to piece together outs. Still, you don’t want to burn your relievers out over the course of a long regular season. There’s even a chance May returns, although it won’t be cheap.

All it’ll take is one injury to Milwaukee’s starting five to create a need. Adding an innings eater would go a long way for the Brewers, even on a one-year ‘prove-it’ deal. Still, there’s no denying the World Series champions have an impressive collection of pitching talent heading into 2027.