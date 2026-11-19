The Dallas Cowboys are struggling this season. That’s no secret with a 4-6 record after Week 10. Things got so bad that in what one commentator called a “downright bizarre decision,” the Cowboys suddenly demoted defensive coordinator Christian Parker on Wednesday.

But there may be another factor just as important in the Cowboys’ struggles, one made clear by a team announcement on Wednesday — injuries.

Seven Dallas Cowboys players did not practice Wednesday, including starters Tyler Booker, DaRon Bland and Jake Ferguson, four days before the 1-8 Tennessee Titans arrive at AT&T Stadium.

The absences land on a defense that already surrenders 28.2 points per game, leaving open how much cushion a last-place opponent really provides.

The DNP list consisted of tight end Ferguson (knee and ankle), cornerback Bland (ankle), right guard Booker (ankle), outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (ankle), safety P.J. Locke (concussion) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle). Outside linebacker Von Miller also sat out, but the report lists his absence as a veteran rest day, not an injury. No game designations have been issued — yet.

DALLAS COWBOYS — INJURY REPORT Week 11 • Titans at Cowboys • Wednesday Practice Report Player Pos Injury Wed Thurs Fri DaRon Bland CB Ankle DNP — — Tyler Booker G Ankle DNP — — Donovan Ezeiruaku OLB Ankle DNP — — Jake Ferguson TE Knee / Ankle DNP — — P.J. Locke S Concussion DNP — — Von Miller OLB NIR-Rest DNP — — Jonathan Mingo WR Ankle DNP — — Juanyeh Thomas S Hamstring Limited — — Jalen Thompson ** S Hamstring Limited — — Malik Hooker S Groin Full — — James Houston OLB Ankle Full — — Devin Moore ** CB Hip Full — — Otito Ogbonnia DT Finger Full — — Joey Porter Jr. CB Ankle / Foot Full — — DNP = Did not participate. ** Designated to return and in the 21-day return-to-practice window. Thursday, Friday and game-status designations not yet reported.

Booker, Bland Injuries Reshape Cowboys Lineup

Booker and Bland both suffered high ankle sprains in Sunday’s 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Bland went down on San Francisco’s first touchdown drive while tackling Deebo Samuel Sr., and Booker followed later in the first half. Neither returned.

That left the 4-6 Cowboys reshuffling on both sides of the ball.

“The two big ones I think will be [guard Tyler] Book[er] with the ankle and [cornerback DaRon] Bland with the ankle,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, as quoted by EssentiallySports.

Booker, a 2025 first-round pick, had started every game at right guard with an 84.8 Pro Football Focus grade. Sprains like his typically sideline players four to six weeks, according to NFL Network, though Booker could return within four. T.J. Bass steps in at right guard.

Bland’s sprain is in the opposite ankle from the one that limited him in practice last week. Cobie Durant took over most outside cornerback work after he left.

“Both those guys could miss a little bit of time,” Schottenheimer said Monday, as quoted by Dallas Sports Journal.

Placing either on injured reserve would cost four games, and Dallas has used most of its eight return designations this season.

Ferguson sprained the PCL and MCL in his left knee in the third quarter Sunday. Dallas will play without him for “multiple weeks,” Schottenheimer said, according to Pro Football Talk. He ranks second on the team with four touchdown catches.

Locke’s situation is different. He was concussed in the Nov. 1 overtime loss to Arizona, played in a win over Indianapolis a week later and suffered a second concussion late in that game.

DALLAS COWBOYS — 2026 SCHEDULE WK Date Opponent H/A Time / Result TV / W-L 1 Sun, Sep 13 @ New York Giants Away L 28-20 0-1 2 Sun, Sep 20 Washington Commanders Home W 37-20 1-1 3 Sun, Sep 27 Baltimore Ravens * Neutral L 34-31 1-2 4 Sun, Oct 4 @ Houston Texans Away W 34-30 2-2 5 Thu, Oct 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Home L 24-16 2-3 6 Sun, Oct 18 @ Green Bay Packers Away L 23-13 2-4 7 Mon, Oct 26 @ Philadelphia Eagles Away W 38-21 3-4 8 Sun, Nov 1 Arizona Cardinals Home L 33-30 OT 3-5 9 Sun, Nov 8 @ Indianapolis Colts Away W 27-23 4-5 10 Sun, Nov 15 San Francisco 49ers Home L 46-40 4-6 11 Sun, Nov 22 Tennessee Titans Home 10:00 AM FOX 12 Thu, Nov 26 Philadelphia Eagles Home 1:30 PM FOX 13 Mon, Dec 7 @ Seattle Seahawks Away 5:15 PM ESPN / ABC WK 14 — BYE WEEK 15 Sun, Dec 20 @ Los Angeles Rams Away 1:25 PM CBS 16 Sun, Dec 27 Jacksonville Jaguars Home 5:20 PM NBC 17 Sun, Jan 3 New York Giants Home 10:00 AM FOX 18 TBD — Flex Game @ Washington Commanders Away TBD TBD All times Eastern. Home games at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX. Bye in Week 14. Week 18 is a flex game — date and broadcast TBD. * Game played at a neutral location.

Cowboys Injuries Complicate Titans Matchup

The defense allowed 584 yards and 9.4 yards per play against the San Francisco 49ers. The secondary was “already struggling to prevent explosive plays” before Bland left, according to Last Word On Sports.

Schottenheimer is shifting defensive play-calling to Mike Pettine, and the future of defensive coordinator Christian Parker is now in question. Dallas sits second in the NFC East, where ESPN’s Seth Walder gives the Cowboys a 42.1% chance of reaching the playoffs, but only if they can win the division.

So who plays? Ferguson is not expected to play against Tennessee, and Booker and Bland are expected to miss multiple weeks. Miller, listed for rest only, is expected to be available, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle and foot) practiced fully. Locke, Ezeiruaku and Mingo remain uncertain until Friday’s report.

Booker, Bland and Ferguson are the three most important, affecting pass protection and the run game for Dak Prescott, a thinner secondary, and a red-zone target.