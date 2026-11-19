To put it frankly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have not gotten anywhere close the kind of performance that they were expecting when they signed goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21 million contract over the summer.

The deal lured Bobrovsky, who had spent the last seven years with the divisional rival Florida Panthers, to the Maple Leafs, the club whom he’d helped Florida defeat twice in the postseason en route to a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

However, Bobrovsky has allowed at least three goals in 13 of his first 14 starts, a startling continued fall from grace after what was his statistically worst year in the NHL in 2025-26. And now, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman is suggesting that the club could opt for drastic action.

Elliotte Friedman Suggests Major Action From The Toronto Maple Leafs On Sergei Bobrovsky

According to recent comments from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs could consider having Bobrovsky step away from the club for a bit, or be sent to the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies to work on his game.

“Right now, he’s in a really bad place, and they’re going down with him. They’ve already given Stolarz two starts in a row, and it’s obvious they’re careful about how they’re managing him,” Friedman said. “But I think you have to give him LA and plan for him against Columbus. If you have to shut Bob down, like they did with Samsonov, Campbell or Andersen, then you have to do it.”

He continued:

“You have to tell him, ‘Sergei, you’ve got a long-term investment in you, three years. If that means taking you off the ice for a couple of weeks just so you can practice, or taking you out of game action for a couple of weeks just so you can practice, you have to do it.’ I wonder if you call one of his previous goalie coaches, like Ian Clark, and just say, ‘Hey, what are you doing? Can you come work with us for a couple of weeks?’”

So far in his first season with the Maple Leafs, Bobrovsky has gone an extremely subpar 3-9-2 with a 3.65 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky Spoke After Allowing Six Goals To Chicago

Despite his struggles, Bobrovsky said that he doesn’t feel as though his confidence has been altered.

“No, not really,” Bobrovsky said about his confidence levels following the 6-3 loss on Tuesday to the Blackhawks. “I think I’ve been preparing myself and been working all my life and I know exactly what kind of game I demand from myself. I don’t think you have to go too deep. It’s just an inch here, inch there and we’re going to be fine.”

Needless to say, the Maple Leafs, who have now lost seven straight games in regulation, need Bobrovsky to improve his performance in a hurry.