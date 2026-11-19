The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an interesting spot as a franchise. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing in his final NFL season, while head coach Mike McCarthy is in his first year with the team.

That means McCarthy and the front office may already be evaluating quarterback options for 2027 and beyond.

The internal options are intriguing and Steelers insider Mark Kaboly revealed the best player to go with from that group in 2027.

Steelers Insider Shares 2027 QB Advice

Kaboly appeared on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday and said he believes Drew Allar is the team’s “best bet” to line up under center in 2027, per Austin Bechtold on X. Of course, that is before considering external options that may become available.

The Steelers currently carry four quarterbacks on the roster. Allar, Will Howard, and Mason Rudolph all line up behind Rodgers on the depth chart. Yet only Allar and Howard are under contract with Pittsburgh in 2027.

Rudolph is an impending free agent and could garner interest from teams around the NFL due to his experience and relative success when he has started.

Howard was a sixth-round pick in 2025 and was a potential cut candidate before making the final roster.

Then there is Allar, who was drafted in the third round in 2026. He was arguably a first-round talent in 2025 before deciding to go back to school in what ended up being an injury-shortened season. He has the most upside and is also the youngest quarterback on the roster at only 22 years old.

It is unlikely he would be handed the job, but should surely be able to be in a competition next summer.

Pittsburgh Has Several Paths in 2027

The Steelers knew Rodgers was a short-term option when signing him. Yet the team’s 2026 success means it will be hard to move on from him with a top quarterback prospect via the draft.

Thus, the front office has a few clear options. One is to also move on from Rudolph and have Howard and Allar compete for the job. Another is to retain Rudolph and add him to the competition.

A third option is to bring in a different veteran option such as Marcus Mariota or Carson Wentz, to name a few. Even that scenario would still likely lead to a full competition for the job in training camp and the preseason.

The final option is to indeed target a quarterback in the draft, perhaps by trading up. However, that may all depend on how many blue-chip prospects are even available or worthy of a first-round pick.