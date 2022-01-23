Bills Fans Praise Dawson Knox’s Fashion Statement Ahead of KC Rematch

Dawson Knox really knows how to endear himself to Buffalo Bills fans.

The tight end adopted a fan-favorite look before the flight to Kansas City for Sunday’s rematch with the Chiefs, drawing a big reaction from Bills Mafia. Knox is hoping to replicate his breakout game against the Chiefs from earlier this season as the Bills look to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Knox Rocks Bills Fashion

As he joined teammates for the flight out to Kansas City on Saturday, Knox rocked a pair of red, white, and blue Zubaz pants. The zebra-patterned pants were a huge hit with NFL fans in the 1990s but never lost popularity among Bills fans (to the point that the Wall Street Journal wrote in 2017 about the affection fans hold for the pattern), and Knox showed his appreciation by wearing a pair before the biggest game of the season to date.

Dawson Knox rocking Zubaz on the flight to KC is everything. pic.twitter.com/fvk4jV49lg — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 22, 2022

Fans seemed to appreciate the fashion statement from Knox. An image of his pregame look was shared by Bradley Gelber of USA Today’s Bills Wire, prompting some love from Bills supporters.

“Extend his contract now,” one fan tweeted in reply.

“Inject all of this into my veins!!!!” wrote another.

Knox Looks to Replicate Big Game

When the Bills met the Chiefs for a Sunday Night Football matchup on October 10, Knox turned in one of the finest games of his career. He made three catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, giving Allen the deep threat that the Bills failed to find in last year’s loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Knox is coming off another big game in Buffalo’s 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round, catching five passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Knox kicked off the scoring with a spectacular back-of-the-endzone grab on a pass that quarterback Josh Allen later admitted he was trying to throw away. It wasn’t until minutes later that Allen was able to see how Knox had fully extended to pull down the pass.

JOSH ALLEN WHAT A PLAY 🤯 Dawson Knox first TD +1300 ✅pic.twitter.com/uAOjje9rRN — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 16, 2022

“Honestly, I thought I threw the ball away,” Allen said. “He made an unbelievable play, but I got hit, and I got up, I was going back to the huddle. Everybody is celebrating, and I had no idea what was going on. They finally put it up on the screen after we kicked the PAT. I was like, ‘Holy crap, I did not mean for that to happen.’ But Dawson was in the right place at the right time and made an unbelievable play.”

While much attention was paid to the near-perfect day from Allen, who threw more touchdowns (5) than incompletions (4), Knox had something of a historic day himself. As the team’s website noted, Knox became the first tight end in league history with two touchdown catches in the first quarter of a playoff game.