The Buffalo Bills got some unfortunate injury luck on Sunday when wideout D.J. Moore went down following an interception thrown by quarterback Josh Allen to Jacob Rodriguez just before halftime.
Moore was subsequently seen limping off the field.
“DJ Moore Left knee hyper extension. Unlikely to return. Thursday also in jeopardy.” David Chao wrote on Sunday.
D.J. Moore Could Miss Thursday Game V.s. Chiefs – Chao
According to Chao, Moore could potentially miss the critical matchup in four days time against Kansas City, which may have some playoff seeding implications.
After winning against the Dolphins in Week 11, the Bills now stand at 9-1. The Chiefs at 8-2 will end Week 12 with the same record with a win in Buffalo.
Despite being handed a big offseason contract by the franchise after the team traded a second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for him, Moore has had a limited impact in the first half of his first season in Buffalo.
Moore has 466 receiving yards in 8 games (having missed two due to injury). Although it is far from terrible numbers, it is only the third-highest total for a pass catcher on the team, with both Dalton Kincaid (487) and Khalil Shakir managing more (539) managing more since September.
D.J. Moore Gets Troubling Prediction From Ex-NFL Doctor