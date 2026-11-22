The Buffalo Bills got some unfortunate injury luck on Sunday when wideout D.J. Moore went down following an interception thrown by quarterback Josh Allen to Jacob Rodriguez just before halftime.

Moore was subsequently seen limping off the field.

“DJ Moore limping off the field. He’s going right into the locker room.” WKBW’s Matthew Bove reported. “Terrible sequence for the Bills for a ton of reasons. Could’ve really put the Dolphins on the ropes and now they have the ball basically in the red zone. Chop Robinson blew that play up.”

Subsequently Pro Football Doctor David Chao, online injury analyst and former head doctor with the Chargers for over a decade, suggested that the WR could be a doubt to suit up on Thanksgiving on Thursday when the team face-off against the Kansas City Chiefs

Chao suggests that he suffered a hyper extension of his left knee.