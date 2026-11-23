Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be dealing with more than just an aggressive Kansas City Chiefs defense on Thanksgiving night.

The Bills are Chiefs are meeting in the holiday nightcap, a game that could ultimately determine the top overall seed in the AFC for the playoffs. Allen has struggled through recent games, and could be facing another difficult factor in Thursday night’s game.

Josh Allen Facing Potential Winter Storm

Reporter Victoria Freile of the Democrat & Chronicle noted that there is cold and wintry weather in the forecast for Thursday, which could hinder the passing game for Allen and the Bills.

“The latest forecast points to rain, rather than snow, as the primary weather concern at Highmark Stadium,” Freile reported. “The National Weather Service expects rain to arrive in Orchard Park on Thursday afternoon and continue through the game. Temperatures are expected to fall from a daytime high near 43 degrees to the upper 30s Thursday night.”

Freile noted that meant difficult conditions for a football game.

“The storm could create wet playing conditions and an uncomfortable night for fans in the open-air stadium,” Freile wrote. “Gusty winds may also affect passing and kicking, although the forecast wind speeds are not currently extreme by Western New York standards.”

Allen is no stranger to playing in difficult winter conditions, and has often excelled. He led the Bills against the New England Patriots in a 2o22 playoff game in temperatures that fell close to 0 degrees, but still managed to lead the Bills to touchdowns on all seven of his drives.

Josh Allen’s Light Workload Against Dolphins

Allen is heading into the short week before Thursday’s game relatively healthy, and coming off an unusually light workload against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills quarterback did not register a single rushing attempt against the Dolphins, the first time he has ever played the majority of a game without attempting a rush.

If the weather conditions are as bad as predicted, the Bills could rely more heavily on running back James Cook — while also mixing in some designed runs for Allen.