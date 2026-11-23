The Buffalo Bills’ decision to fire Sean McDermott is looking better by the week.

First-year head coach Joe Brady has Buffalo at 9-1 after Sunday’s 26-9 win over the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo is tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFL. He’s also the first first-year coach to start a season 9-1 since Jim Harbaugh did it with the 49ers in 2011.

McDermott, meanwhile, has spent the 2026 season away from the sidelines. He’s taken a year off to spend with his family and watch his daughter’s final softball season before she enrolls at Notre Dame next year.

However, he might not be out of coaching for long. And his next job could put him right back in the AFC East.

Bills Insiders Believe Sean McDermott is Headed to the Jets

Veteran NFL insider Tony Pauline has been working the phones to gather info about the New York Jets’ head coaching job, which many believe will be vacant after the season. One name keeps coming up for Pauline: Sean McDermott.

“I made some phone calls to people in the league I know, and with the Buffalo Bills in town, I figured I’d get some information from them as well,” Pauline said. “… Many people I’ve talked to believe that Sean McDermott, the former Buffalo Bills coach, will be the head coach of the New York Jets in 2027. “He’s a defensive coordinator, so that would negate the fact that people believe they are looking for an offensive-minded guy to lead the team. People in the Buffalo Bills organization believe that Sean McDermott will be the head coach of the New York Jets in 2027. “He was the Bills head coach for nine seasons, he was there for the development of Josh Allen, he did a very good job and won a lot of games, he just couldn’t beat the Kansas City Chiefs and take the team to the next level, that’s why the Bills moved on to Joe Brady.”

Technically, the Jets job isn’t open yet. But it’s hard to see Aaron Glenn surviving this year. He’s 6-22 in two seasons. And the Jets (3-8) landed No. 1 in FOX Sports’ latest hot-seat rankings, even after Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Other names have been linked to the Jets too. Former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell have both been linked to New York in recent weeks.

McDermott Would Get Chance for Revenge Twice a Year

McDermott’s resume speaks for itself — at least in the regular season.

He went 98-50 in nine seasons in Buffalo. McDermott ranks second in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Marv Levy (112 wins). He also took the Bills to the playoffs in eight of those nine seasons after the franchise missed the postseason every year from 2000 to 2016.

However, the playoffs are what ultimately cost him his job. McDermott went 8-8 in the postseason and never reached a Super Bowl. Four of those losses came against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, including two AFC Championship Games.

The last straw came in January. The Bills lost 33-30 in overtime to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round. Buffalo fired McDermott two days later and promoted Brady, its offensive coordinator, on a five-year deal on Jan. 27.

McDermott has made it clear he hopes to coach again in 2027. And the Jets job has plenty of appeal for a veteran coach. New York owns three first-round picks in 2027 and is projected to have about $96.8 million in cap space.

If it happens, McDermott would get two cracks a season at the team that let him go. Brady’s Bills already beat the Jets 31-12 at MetLife Stadium this season.

But first, Brady gets his own shot at the team McDermott could never get past. The Bills face the Chiefs on Thanksgiving night.