There wasn’t a more stern message from a coach to a player over their on-field play than the one that Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady delivered to NFL All-Pro running back James Cook after last year’s NFL rushing leader fumbled 4 times in the first 5 games.

Brady warned of “consequences” if Cook kept coughing up the ball — something he hasn’t done since his 2 fumbles almost cost the Bills a game in a 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

Following Sunday’s 26-9 win by the Bills over the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, Brady showed he hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal in what he expects from Cook — and took himself to task in the process.

The win improved the Bills to 9-1 ahead of a Thanksgiving night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday in Buffalo.

“You spend a lot of time and detail with (Cook), but he understands; it’s important to him, and I think he’s done a great job of (not fumbling),” Brady said in his postgame press conference. “And just like our whole football team, we can’t get lax just because things are going the way that you want. We’ll go back, we’ll watch the tape, and if there’s anywhere the ball’s loose, just because he didn’t fumble doesn’t make it right, but he’s been really intentional about it. He’s running really well I thought he ran the ball really well today he obviosuly didn’t do it enough … look Jimbo’s playing football as well as anybody in the NFL right now.”

Could Bills Have Used James Cook More vs. Fins?

Brady’s introspective look at Cook’s usage against the Dolphins showed he wasn’t satisfied with just winning a game where the Bills’ offense seemed to lack flow.

Cook finished with 22 carries for 89 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Through 10 games, Cook is second in the NFL with 971 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns.

That Cook is averaging 5.2 yards per carry for the season — and averaged 4.0 yards per carry against the Dolphins — is where Brady probably realized the usage rate could go up. That 4.0 yards per carry mark is essentially the Mendoza line for NFL running backs.

Blocked FG Saved Cook Against Rams

It may have been a much different story for Cook if the Bills hadn’t held on to win against the Rams — teammate Greg Rousseau blocked what would have been a game-winning 48-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis. and gave the Bills the chance to win in overtime.

“Look, he’s doing so many good things running the football,” Brady told ESPN the day after the win over the Rams. “I don’t want to lose sight of how great he is running the ball right now. But putting the ball on the ground, it’s negating all the positive. I have all the confidence in him. That’s why I put him right back out there. But obviously, at some point there has to be consequences to when we’re putting negative stuff out there. It’s going to cost us football games. It almost cost us one. We can’t confuse because we won the game that that’s OK. It’s got to improve or the carries are going to decrease.”