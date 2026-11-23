A rival executive of the Buffalo Bills gave quarterback Josh Allen some surprising advice.

Allen is one of the best players in the NFL. He is the reason why Buffalo has been a legit perennial Super Bowl contender.

Buffalo is off to a 9-1 start and will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving on Thursday afternoon.

NFL Exec Gives Josh Allen Surprising Advice

Although Allen has a cannon of an arm, he is a physical specimen and can be a force in the run game.

With the Bills rolling, a rival exec spoke to Mike Sando of The Athletic and believes Buffalo should just run the ball every play between Allen and James Cook.

“He is the scariest player ever,” an exec from a Bills opponent said to The Athletic. “I don’t even know why he throws the ball. Every time he throws it, you’re grateful, because he could run for 20 yards every play. He can take over a game. Now, part of the problem is, it is hero ball.”

Allen will still throw the ball, but Buffalo could become even more of a run-first offense. For the first time in his career, Allen didn’t run the ball against the Miami Dolphins, but that could be to hide some plays and make sure he’s healthy for the Chiefs game on Thanksgiving.

“Sando even noted how Buffalo is turning into a run-first offense, despite having Allen at quarterback,” Sando wrote. “Guess which team passes least frequently on first down? It’s Buffalo, despite quarterback Josh Allen having only eight designed rushes in those situations. The Bills’ 35.5 percent passing rate on first down is lower than only two of the 48 Super Bowl teams since realignment in 2002: 2005 Pittsburgh and 2024 Philadelphia.”

The Bills will continue to rely on the run game and could very well have Allen let loose on Thanksgiving.

Buffalo Bills Not Satisfied With Win Over Dolphins

The Bills are coming off a 26-9 rout over the Dolphins on Sunday to improve to 9-1.

Yet, despite the blowout win, head coach Joe Brady wasn’t pleased with the win and feels like there is some stuff the team needs to clean up.

“As a coach, I don’t care about the wins,” Brady said after the Bills’ 26-9 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday. “I don’t care about what it looks like, how it happens, all those things. When you focus on the wins, you lose sight of some of those things. … I’m going to turn on the tape and some things that I was pissed off at [during] the game I’ll go, ‘OK, I can see that.’ But I have to be better. And I can’t expect our guys to be better if I’m not going to be better.”

Buffalo has to now get right back into it to take on the Chiefs on Thanksgiving in a pivotal game for the No. 1 seed.