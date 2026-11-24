Immediately after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-9 on Sunday, their focus shifted to the Kansas City Chiefs. Just four days later, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving night.

The Chiefs-Bills showdown is easily the most highly anticipated game on November 26. Not only are two of the best teams in the AFC fighting for the No. 1 seed, but fans can also expect to see plenty of star power at Highmark Stadium.

Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, typically keeps a low profile at games. However, her appearance on national TV during the Bills’ win over the Los Angeles Rams last month went viral, and she’s expected to be at the primetime showdown.

Steinfeld, who welcomed a baby girl with Allen this offseason, may have the chance to reunite with Taylor Swift, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wife, during the matchup.

While attending the London premiere of her latest film, “Hexed,” Steinfeld shed some light on their friendship while discussing an old photo of the duo still up on her Instagram page

Hailee Steinfeld Goes Down Memory Lane on Spending the Holidays With Taylor Swift Before the Bills-Chiefs Game

A reporter asked Steinfeld the story behind her photo with Swift from 2013. “Taylor and I had just exchanged Christmas presents, and the bows on our heads were from the wrapping of the presents if I’m remembering correctly,” Steinfeld said.

“We were excited about our taglines on our cards, which mine said — I don’t remember whose was whose, but it was ‘Merry Swiftmas and Hailee New Year!’ — something like that.”

Steinfeld appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood ” music video in 2014. “I mean, you get a call from Ms. Swift and you run to the phone,” Steinfeld reminisced to People of the experience back in May 2024.

“It was the coolest to be a part of her music video with so many incredibly talented, empowering women… To be a part of Taylor’s world and her vision was an honor, truly. I’m literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it.”

Back in 2016, Steinfeld told Seventeen magazine of her friendship with Swift, “I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do! She’s amazing though.”

Taylor Swift Is Unlikely to Attend the Chiefs-Bills Game on Thanksgiving

Over the past several years, and multiple Bills-Chiefs games, a photo of Steinfeld and Swift reuniting has yet to emerge.

It seems highly unlikely the 14-time Grammy winner attends this Thanksgiving showdown, as she hasn’t attended a road game since the 2024 season. And despite it being a holiday game, based on Swift’s experience in Buffalo a few years ago, it seems unlikely she’ll make the trip for the primetime AFC showdown.

Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast, “There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium, man. Understandable, it’s a football gam. The Bills, coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? One thousand percent. Did it get a little extra? One thousand percent.”