The Buffalo Bills decided they wanted out of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson business after just a few months — that doesn’t mean another team with Super Bowl hopes won’t leap at the chance to rein in his outsized behavior and cash in on his outsized talent.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the best fit — and the team that should move to sign Gardner-Johnson — is the Kansas City Chiefs, though that seems to ignore the biggest reason it won’t happen: Anyone on the Chiefs roster for more than 2 years likely hates Gardner-Johnson, including the team’s highest-profile stars.

“The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their biggest need at the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts, though they can still upgrade the back end of the defense,” Moton wrote on Monday. “Kansas City will likely face prolific aerial attacks in the playoffs. In the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills all field top-12 passing offenses. Although the Chiefs rank seventh in total pass defense, that unit hasn’t faced a passing offense better than the Las Vegas Raiders’ 11th-ranked unit so far this season. The Chiefs should add C.J. Gardner-Johnson ahead of a playoff run. He can be volatile on the field, but the eighth-year pro is a versatile defensive back who can play multiple roles in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can be creative with him in coverage. Also, with 21 career interceptions in 93 games (77 starts), Gardner-Johnson could be a game-changer in critical playoff situations.”

Bills Cut CJGJ After Spitting Suspension

The Bills signed Gardner-Johnson to a 1-year, $3 million contract and cut him after just six games and a series of embarrassing incidents — the final straw was a one-game suspension for spitting on Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers in Week 6.

Gardner-Johnson has long been one of the NFL’s most controversial players — and one of its best safeties. He’s on his 7th team in 8 seasons, after stints with the New Orleans Saints, two stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Chicago Bears.

Garnder-Johnson’s latest suspension and fine were the 17th and 18th times he’s been dinged by the NFL for running afoul of their rules in his short career — a laundry list of transgressions that includes taunting (five times), fighting (two times), and a variety of late hits and roughing the passer penalties.

Why Chiefs Stars Probably Hate CJGJ

The Chiefs’ locker room would probably revolt if the team tried to sign Gardner-Johnson because of multiple crude comments he made about pop superstar Taylor Swift — the then-girlfriend and now-wife of superstar Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — after Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Kelce is one of the most beloved Chiefs of all time and is known for inspiring deep loyalty among his teammates and coaches — including 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who he has paired with to win 3 Super Bowls over the last decade.

From People.com: “The Super Bowl 2025 champion — who once played alongside Jason Kelce, whose brother Travis Kelce dates the superstar — wore a sweatshirt to the team’s victory parade on Friday, Feb. 14 that read: ‘Swifties can LIX my balls.’ This followed a post on Monday, Feb. 10 in which Gardner-Johnson posted an Instagram Story mocking Travis, insinuating he should have stayed with his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole rather than date Swift to win the Super Bowl.”