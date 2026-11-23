Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t exactly have a great game against the Miami Dolphins on November 22, but team did enough to defeat their AFC East rival 26-9.

Next up, the Bills have a huge test against the Kansas City Chiefs with very little turnaround. In four days, the Bills host Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Buffalo on Thanksgiving night.

Fans hope to see Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, at Highmark Stadium for the Bills-Chiefs showdown. Steinfeld has been incredibly busy this past month while promoting her new film, “Hexed,” which hits theaters this week.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere last week, she brought along the couple’s baby, Harper, to help her get ready. Before the Bills-Dolphins game, she jetted off for the premiere in London while showing off her all-new look.

On Sunday night, Steinfeld announced her next movie, and it’s a big one.

Hailee Steinfeld Confirms She’s Returning as Kate Bishop in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

There’s another movie fans have been dying to know about regarding Steinfeld. The new mom has been fielding this question since the “Sinners” premiere in April 2025 on whether she’s going to appear as Kate Bishop in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Hours after the Bills defeated the Dolphins, the Oscar-nominated actress confirmed she’ll be in the film. “I’m here with my movie, ‘Hexed,'” Steinfeld shared in an Instagram video on Marvel’s official account, “but it seems they delivered a chair from a different movie…”

Fans were thrilled. One woman commented, “I JUST SCREAMED.” Another person wrote, “Casual reveal but HUGE news at the same time.”

Steinfeld played Bishop in the Disney+ series ” Hawkeye, ” which premiered in 2021. She joins a long list of MCU stars returning for “Avengers: Doomsday,” including her “Hawkeye” co-star, Florence Pugh, along with Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, and more. The film is set to hit movie theaters on December 18, 2026.

Hailee Steinfeld Revealed Even Her Husband, Bills QB Josh Allen, Called About Her ‘Avengers’ Movie Status

Steinfeld appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote “Hexed” on September 29, during which the host asked her about “Avengers: Doomsday.”

“My husband actually called me the other day and was like, ‘Are you in this?’” Steinfeld said, doing her best to play coy.

When Fallon pressed on the topic, “I actually have no idea. Time will tell,” Steinfeld answered — which was not a no. And a very interesting way of not saying yes.