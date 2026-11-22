The Buffalo Bills have plenty of ways to beat teams. But the most reliable one lately has been simple: hand the ball to James Cook near the goal line, or let Josh Allen run it in himself.

That formula worked again on Sunday in a 26-9 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills improved to 9-1, won their sixth straight game, and got off to their best start since 1991.

The win also put Allen and Cook in the NFL record books — and it took only one carry to do it.

Josh Allen, James Cook Make NFL History

Cook plowed in from a yard out with 3:48 left in the first half to give Buffalo a 20-3 lead. It was the running back’s 10th rushing touchdown of the season, and that was the number that mattered.

“#Bills QB Josh Allen and RB James Cook are the first pair of teammates in NFL history to each [record] 10+ rushing TDs in three consecutive seasons,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X.

Allen had already done his part. The former NFL MVP became the first quarterback ever to score two rushing touchdowns in each of his team’s first three games, and he came into Sunday with 11 rushing scores. Against Miami, he didn’t record a single rushing attempt.

The streak goes back to 2024. That year, Cook tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns, and Allen added 12. Last season, Allen ran for 14 scores, while Cook had 12 on his way to winning the NFL rushing title with 1,621 yards.

Oh, and Allen has some company for his own record too. This season made it nine straight years with at least six rushing touchdowns, which puts him alongside Jim Brown, Marshall Faulk, and LaDainian Tomlinson.

James Cook Keeps Rewriting the Bills’ Record Books

Cook’s touchdown on Sunday wasn’t just about the history he shares with his quarterback.

It also extended his streak to nine straight games with a rushing touchdown. No Bills player had ever done that before. According to the team, it’s also the longest single-season streak in NFL history, passing Tomlinson and John Riggins, who each had eight.

He also crossed the 1,000-rushing yard plateau on Sunday, marking his fourth straight season hitting that mark. The 27-year-old finished with 89 yards on 22 carries.

That’s a long way from where Cook started. He scored just four rushing touchdowns in his first 34 NFL games and spent his rookie year as Devin Singletary’s backup.

Things changed in Week 2 of 2024, when Cook scored three touchdowns in a win in Miami, the city where he grew up.

“As long as they trust me, I’m going to get in the end zone,” Cook said after that game.

The Bills clearly trust him now. They gave him a four-year, $46 million extension before last season, and he has been as automatic as anyone in the league near the goal line since.

The Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night, and Cook will try to stretch the streak to 10 games.