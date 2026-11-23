Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen overcame some mistakes to take down the rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but he could have some ramifications coming from the game.

Allen was involved in a scuffle with a Dolphins cornerback after an interception, which ended with both players tumbling out of bounds. The Dolphins reportedly raised the issue with officials, though Allen was not flagged on the play.

The Bills quarterback could still face some punishment from the NFL, some insiders believe.

Josh Allen in Trouble for ‘Ridiculous Facemask’

Video from the interception showed Allen appear to grab the facemask of the Dolphins cornerback after being pushed out of bounds on the play. ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques noted that the Dolphins raised the play with officials, but were not granted a flag.

“Jeff Hafley said he and some of the Dolphins players saw this play in real time, and he asked the refs about it yesterday,” Louis-Jacques wrote in a post on X.

Louis-Jacques then quoted the Dolphins coach, who said Allen’s actions should have warranted a flag.

“I don’t understand how that was not a penalty. And that is where I do have a hard time with that — to me, it warranted a penalty and it should have been 15 yards,” Hafley said, via Louis-Jacques.

Reporter Thad Brown of WROC-TV in Rochester suggested that referees missed a clear penalty.

“Saw Miami complaints about Josh Allen facemask not called after 1st INT. Video was hardly complete. Thought it was sour grapes,” Brown wrote in a post on X. “Uh… no. This is a ridiculous facemask. Easy 15 yarder. Guessing Josh thought Rodriguez was down early and unhappy about DB continuing block”

Though officials missed the penalty, Allen could still be in danger of a fine for a late hit or roughing. The NFL reviews games during the week, announcing fines on Saturday for all plays, whether they were flagged or not.

Referees Missed Plays on Both Sides

Allen’s apparent facemask was not the only play that seemed to escape the attention of referees during the game. Dolphins lineman Keith Cooper Jr. appeared to hit Allen near the neck area with a forearm well after the ball had been released on a play, sending the Bills quarterback to the turf.

“I can safely say this is NOT a flop from Josh Allen. Sheesh. No flag,” noted Fox Sports reporter Henry McKenna in a post on X.

Louis-Jacques wrote at the time that the play likely should have been flagged.

“I’m actually surprised Keith Cooper Jr didn’t get flagged for roughing the passer — only because we’ve seen a lot softer hits called,” Louis-Jacques wrote in a post on X.