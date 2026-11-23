Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shook off some mistakes for an efficient performance in the team’s 26-9 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but some raised concerns about the quarterback’s unusual decision-making.

Allen played a largely safe game against the Dolphins, staying in the pocket and passing up some clear opportunities to scramble and attempt to gain yards. Though the Bills didn’t need any heroics from the former league MVP, Allen’s decisions still sparked some worry.

Josh Allen’s Caution Sparks Concern

As PFF noted, Allen had a stat line that has become a rarity — no rushing touchdowns, no rushing yards, and no rushing attempts. The Bills opted against their highest-percentage play when they reached the goal line — a quarterback sneak for Allen — and instead handed the ball to James Cook for a one-yard touchdown.

“Somehow, someway Josh Allen went an ENTIRE game without a SINGLE rushing attempt,” added DraftKings in a post on X.

As reporter Andrew Siciliano added, it was the first time in Allen’s career that he didn’t attempt to rush the ball.

“Josh Allen did not have a rushing attempt today. It was the first game of Allen’s 9-year NFL career (playing the whole game) without a rushing attempt. (via @NFLPlus Research),” Siciliano wrote in a post on X.

Bills Trying to Remain Healthy

The Bills could have taken a practical approach, especially with a short week before facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night. The Bills were already dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball, missing starters Christian Benford and Dorian Williams on defense and Dalton Kincaid on offense.

The Bills still performed well on defense, their third straight game without surrenduring a touchdown. Though the Bills have faced a string of backup quarterbacks during that stretch, head coach Joe Brady said it’s still a difficult task in the NFL.

“I don’t care if it’s a backup quarterback,” Brady said. “I just care about if we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing and communicating the calls and getting where we need to get to. We did a great job of it and now we’ve got to do it again.”