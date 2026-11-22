It was a rough first half for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins — despite his team holding a 20-6 lead at halftime.

Allen’s season of regression continued in one specific area as he went 16-of-30 for 193 yards and 1 touchdown, but also threw 2 interceptions.

That brings Allen to 9 interceptions through 10 games for the Bills, who entered the game with an 8-1 record — just one fewer than he threw in the entire 2025 regular season.

“Josh Allen way too many interceptions this season,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “He just doesn’t see the field as well as other quarterbacks. Disappointing.”

“I think we can all agree Josh Allen is awesome, but man does he have some mind numbing interceptions and turnovers,” Niners Nation’s Jason Aponte wrote on X.

“Well the good thing is Josh Allen clearly doesn’t give one ounce of a (expletive) about his stats anymore,” Talking Buffalo’s Patrick Moran wrote on X. “He’s just down to chuck it up there and take interceptions.”

ESPN’s Mina Kimes: Allen ‘Obviously Worse’ in 2026

ESPN’s Mina Kimes dismissed Allen outright in a discussion with colleague Ben Solak on the leading NFL MVP candidates before Week 11 — and she may have been onto something.

“Josh Allen, we haven’t spent much time talking about,” Kimes said on The Mina Kimes Show on Tuesday. “Like I said, I think he’s asked to do a lot, but he’s obviously playing worse than he did last year, to my eyes, so I just don’t see it personally.”

Still, Allen has a shot at doing no other player in NFL history has this season.

“Josh Allen is on pace for 25 pass TDs and 21 rush TDs,” NFL analyst Michael F. Florio wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “There’s never been a 20-20 season.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Made NFL History in Week 10

Allen, who won NFL MVP honors in 2024, made NFL history in Sunday’s 31-12 win over the New York Jets with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half.

“Josh Allen rushes for the touchdown, marking his 323rd career total touchdown,” Buffalo Bills PR wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “Allen, nine games into his ninth season, has surpassed Peyton Manning (322) for the most total TDs all-time by a player in their first 10 seasons.”

Allen added another rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown against the Jets, lifting his career total to 325 touchdowns.

In 2026 alone, Allen’s 24 total touchdowns through Week 10 surpassed those of 15 NFL teams.