It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but the Buffalo Bills did what they had to in order to pick up a 26-9 victory over the lowly Miami Dolphins in Week 11. With the win, the Bills pushed their record to 9-1 so far this season, which has them in control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC as we approach Thanksgiving.

Winning is always great, but there were some new injury concerns that emerged during this game. One such example involved DJ Moore, who was briefly forced out of the game with a knee injury. Moore managed to find his way back onto the field, and after the game, he shared a quick update on his injury status as Buffalo turns its attention to Week 12.

DJ Moore Unconcerned With Knee Injury Scare

Moore has been banged up for much of the 2026 campaign, but when he’s been on the field, he’s been a difference maker for the Bills. Josh Allen loves to spread the football around, but Moore always seems to find a way to make a big play or two when he’s healthy, which is precisely what the team was looking for when it traded for him over the previous offseason.

So far this year, Moore has suited up in eight games, but he’s been forced out of two of them with various injuries. Regardless, with the win over Miami in the books, Moore has now caught 31 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns, which is pretty solid when considering how he has missed nearly half of the season due to his injury woes.

It seemed like Moore was hit by the injury bug again when he was briefly forced off the field due to a new knee ailment, but he managed to return and finish the game. With a short week coming up, though, Moore’s status will bear watching, but he revealed quickly after the game that he is not concerned about this new injury moving forward.

“Injury update: Moore told me knee buckle scared him but team checked him out and he’s good,” Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Bills Hoping DJ Moore Can Play in Week 12

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: DJ Moore #2 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown against Malachi Moore #27 of the New York Jets in the third quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Seeing Moore finish the game is obviously encouraging, but with the Bills playing on Thanksgiving Day now, they have a short week to prepare for their upcoming game. Of course, that contest will see them face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, so Buffalo is going to need everyone available for this game if it wants to come out on top and remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Right now, Moore seems like he’s doing alright, but you can bet the Bills’ medical team is going to be keeping a close eye on him throughout the week. His status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, but considering how he finished this game and the stakes for the team’s upcoming game, it would be a surprise if he did not play against the Chiefs.