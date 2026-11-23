Josh Allen didn’t love how he played on Sunday, but the Buffalo Bills still beat the Miami Dolphins anyway.

Allen threw for 304 yards and a touchdown along with two interceptions in a 26-9 win that moved the Bills to 9-1 and extended their winning streak to six games.

“You got to play your best and tonight I don’t feel like I did,” Allen said in his postgame press conference. “So, got a lot to clean up. … Obviously two interceptions, one being a tip, one being a bad decision.”

However, what got fans talking happened after the final whistle.

Josh Allen Shows Love to Dolphins Rookie Jacob Rodriguez

Allen stuck around on the field well after the game ended to wait for Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, and the two shared a postgame embrace (video here).

It’s easy to see why Allen wanted to find him. The rookie linebacker was a thorn in his side all afternoon, finishing with a team-high 13 tackles and picking Allen off near the end of the first half.

It was Rodriguez’s second interception of the season.

The two also have more in common than most opponents. Rodriguez, who was the No. 43 overall pick in the 2026 draft, also began his college career as a quarterback at Virginia.

Despite Rodriguez’s defensive dominance, Allen wasn’t too upset after the game considering where Buffalo sits with seven games left in the regular season.

“That’s division football — got a lot of things to clean up,” Allen said. “It’s very much a luxury to sit here, be 9-1 and be a little ticked off about how you played.”

Fans Praise Josh Allen for Classy Gesture

Allen’s moment with Rodriguez didn’t go unnoticed on social media. Fans on both sides of the rivalry were quick to give Allen his flowers for dapping up the Dolphins rookie.

“Big respect 🏈,” one fan wrote.

“Guy is class,” another added.

“That’s a lot of respect for the Dolphins rookie linebacker,” one user replied.

Even some Dolphins fans had to applaud Allen for what he did.

“As a Dolphins [fan]… it’s hard not to like Josh Allen. He’s a good guy,” one fan wrote.

“I can’t lie, I only hate Josh Allen when I’m watching him live on the field. Other than that, he’s a super cool dude. I got nothing but respect for him,” another fan quipped.

“Top 10 football respect moments,” remarked another.

“Just a class act 🥹,” a third fan added.

Allen and the Bills don’t have much time to enjoy it. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.